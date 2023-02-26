Video: Tottenham Vs Chelsea – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tottenham vs Chelsea – Spurred on by their past wins, Tottenham Hotspur will look for more of the same after beating West Ham United 2-0 in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur had 57% of the control in that game and had 16 shots, six of which were on goal. The goals were scored by Tottenham Hotspur’s Emerson Royal and Heung-min Son in the 56th and 72nd minutes.

West Ham United made six attempts on goal, with one of them being successful. The number of outcomes with nil in them has become a recurring feature of recent Tottenham Hotspur games.

In as many as five of their previous six matches, which preceded this one, a wager on “both sides to score” would have come up short.

According to their previous results, Tottenham Hotspur have lost all eight of their league games against Chelsea. In their last two league home games, they have gone undefeated.

After losing to Southampton in their last Premier League game, Chelsea and their fans will be hoping for a better result this time.

Chelsea had 61% of the control in that game, and five of their 17 shots on goal were on target. Five of Southampton’s eight attempts on goal were on target. The Southampton goal came from James Ward-Prowse at the 45-second mark.

Chelsea’s recent games have been pretty routine, with the team’s attacks becoming less and less coordinated.

An unimpressive gross goal total of five has been registered between them and their opponents during their last six encounters, with an average goal per match of 0.83. However, there’s no guarantee that the pattern will continue in this game.

Chelsea haven’t lost to Tottenham Hotspur in away games in the previous three league games, according to the form chart. They haven’t lost at home in their last seven league games and are unbeaten in their last two road games.

Tottenham vs Chelsea – Betting Analysis

Examining previous results between these clubs dating back to 4/2/2021 reveals that Tottenham Hotspur have been defeated in each of these meetings. Chelsea have stayed in the lead, winning 83% of those games, but have not been able to record any victories at all.

The two teams combined for 13 goals during this period, with two coming from Tottenham and 11 from the Blues. That equals 2.17 goals per game on average.

For Tottenham Hotspur boss, Antonio Conte, Yves Bissouma (ankle fracture), Hugo Lloris (knee injury), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring injury), and Rodrigo Bentancur (cruciate ligament rupture) won’t be playing.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is missing several players from his starting lineup. Raheem Sterling (knee issue), Christian Pulisic (knee issue), Edouard Mendy (shoulder issue), and Armando Bcruciateuciate (ligament rupture) will all be sidelined for this contest.

It’s difficult to predict an obvious winner in this match, but we believe Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur could both score.

What are the best odds for this match?

In terms of the bookies’ odds on the WDW market, victory for Tottenham Hotspur can be had for 2.45, backing the draw is 3.4, and taking a punt on the winner to be Chelsea can be had at 2.88. Those are the best bets available right now.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Head-to-Head

Our Prediction: Home Win or Draw



