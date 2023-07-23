Video: Tottenham Submit Bid For Mbappe

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur have submitted a bid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe this current summer transfer window.

MARCA reports that Paris Saint-Germain have put Mbappe up for sale and Tottenham have made a formal offer for the 24 year old Frenchman.

Tottenham longtime striker Harry Kane has been linked with a transfer move to Bayern Munich throughout the summer and signing Mbappe might be a turning point in the deal.

Mbappe was left out of the Paris Saint-Germain squad for the preseason tour of Japan and he has refuted an extension deal with the French Ligue 1 club.

Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in 2024 and the club are against him moving on a free transfer deal next summer.

The youngster has also been linked to Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Al-Hilal and Arsenal this summer.

Mbappe netted 29 goals and provided five assists in 34 French Ligue 1 games last season. The Parisians won the league with 86 points from 38 games in the division.

Tottenham accumulated 60 points from 38 Premier League games last season and finished eighth on the league table.

