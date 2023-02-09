Video: Tottenham Hotspur Set For Crucial Run Of Games

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tottenham Hotspur’s stunning victory over Manchester City last weekend was the perfect way to kick-off a hugely important period for the club.

The result boosted Tottenham’s hopes of a top four finish and set them up nicely for what appears to be a run of winnable-looking games in the Premier League.

With the return of the Champions League also on the agenda this month, it is easy why several of Spurs’ top stars recently took time out to take part in the NFL Teammates challenge.

With sports fans across the world eyeing the latest NFL odds ahead of the Super Bowl, the quartet’s involvement in the challenge was the perfect way to build team spirit.

The light-hearted video demonstrated there is plenty of camaraderie between some important squad members, which should Tottenham in good stead over the coming weeks.

First on the agenda for Antonio Conte’s side is a potentially tricky trip to the Midlands to take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Foxes have endured a troubled season under manager Brendan Rodgers and will head into the game just three points above the relegation zone.

However, they showed plenty of battling qualities last weekend by twice coming from behind to secure an impressive 4-2 victory at Aston Villa.

Despite that result, the Foxes may find it difficult to repeat the trick against a team that have their sights firmly set on finishing in the top four this term.

Tottenham have little time to catch their breath after the Leicester game, with the schedule seeing them travel to Italy to face AC Milan in the Champions League next Tuesday.

Conte’s side lost just once during the opening stage and will be confident of recording a positive result against an out-of-form Milan side.

The reigning Serie A champions have not won since January 4 – a dismal run that has seen them drop off the pace in their bid to retain the title.

They were beaten home and away by Chelsea in the opening phase of the Champions League and Spurs should have enough about them to get a positive result in Milan.

That would set them up nicely for the return leg in March and boost their chances of progressing to the quarter-finals in UEFA’s top club competition.

Tottenham turn their attention back to the Premier League the following Sunday when they go head-to-head with relegation strugglers West Ham United.

The two sides drew 1-1 at the London Stadium in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, but home advantage should give Tottenham the edge on this occasion.

Tottenham round off a crucial mini-run of games with another home match against Chelsea on February 26.

The Blues have underperformed this season, but are still targeting a top four finish after another wild spending spree during the January transfer window.

Tottenham have not defeated Chelsea in their last seven meetings in all competitions and will be desperate to finish off the month by ending that dismal record.

