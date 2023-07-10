Video: Tottenham Boss To Hold Crunch Talks With Kane, Warns Man United, Bayern

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to reject all advances for talismanic forward, Harry Kane.

But a bid which is expected to fetch a sum of around £100 million for the striker who will be 30 later this month will be entertained.

With both Premier giants Manchester United and German champions Bayern Munich interested in the striker, Kane’s future continues to dominate news headlines.

Tottenham, according to LondonWorld, do not intend to sell but will be compelled to look if the asking price is in the range of £100 million.

The possibility exists that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy might lose the striker for nothing during the following 12 months, which makes his choice quite intriguing.

New Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou says Kane will remain at the club for the 2023-24 campaign.

He has already expressed his desire to see the striker score a ton of goals.

In his first encounter with the English press, he informed reporters: “I think it’s my role and I treat everyone the same and he is one of the best strikers in the world. I want him involved and that will be my conversation.

“But I need to know what he also wants and I want to introduce myself and my kind of football. And get to know what his kind of football will also be.

“I have not had insurance from the club and I don’t seek insurance. And that is not my nature just on what I know and what I know is that Harry is part of the squad and he will be back.”

Despite Spurs having three different managers by the time the season was over and finishing in a dismal eighth place, Kane scored 30 Premier League goals.

