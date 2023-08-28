Video: Top Women’s Football Leagues To Follow

Football stands as one of the most widely followed sports globally. It has experienced significant growth over the years, amassing a massive fan base of billions, primarily concentrated in regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Nevertheless, women have not been left behind. Not only has women’s football gained a huge following, but there are currently over 29 million women footballers worldwide. Some of these women footballers belong to the best European football leagues, as we will see below. Frauen Bundesliga Frauen-Bundesliga, founded in 1989 in Germany, is one of the pioneers of women’s football leagues. Though you may not find the league in some of the top 10 betting sites in South Africa or in Africa, the league is well-known for its physical and technological infrastructure that consistently produces top-notch players. Indeed, the league has demonstrated dominance by clinching multiple UEFA Women’s Champions League titles. The league consists of 12 teams: Werder Bremen

MSV Duisburg

SGS Essen

Eintracht Frankfurt

SC Freiburg

1899 Hoffenheim

FC Köln

RB Leipzig

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich

FC Nürnberg

VfL Wolfsburg While a few of their top players have sought opportunities in other locations, the clubs within these leagues persistently nurture talent via their youth development initiatives. National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) – USA The NWSL has been around for a decade. It was established to succeed the Women’s Professional Soccer. The league played its first match in 2013 in front of thousands of fans at Shawnee Mission District Stadium. The league started with 8 teams but now has 12 teams including Angel City FC

Chicago Red Stars

Houston Dash

Kansas City Current

NJ/NY Gotham FC

North Carolina Courage

OL Reign

Orlando Pride

Portland Thorns

Racing Louisville FC

San Diego Wave FC

Washington Spirit Related: Marrakech, Rabat To Host CAF Women’s Champions League In every season, each club in the teams is allowed between 20 and 22 players in their roster, or 26 players if you count the supplemental ones. Before this, the NSWL Player Allocation had required each team to have 3 national team players from the US, 2 from Mexico, 4 spots for international players, and 2 from Canada. However, this has since been eliminated. Though the league has had some disruptions from the FIFA Women’s World Cup it is still the only US professional league that has managed to play more than 5 seasons. This means that 5 teams have been crowned NWSL champions and 4 have claimed the NSWL shield.

Barclays FA Women’s Super League (WSL) — England

Similar to its men’s league, some consider the Barclays FA Women’s Super League to be the best league by football fans across the world. The league was established in 2011 and has since then poached some of the best players all over the world and grown a huge fan base with media coverage that other leagues envy.

The league matches are broadcasted and streamed through major channels like Sky Sports, and the BBC and watched internationally in at least 12 countries, including Canada, Finland, the US, Germany, and Italy.

The WSL also has 12 teams, most of which are affiliated with the country’s men’s Premier League clubs. Its teams are

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion

Bristol City

Chelsea

Everton

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Primera Iberdrola – Spain

Organized by the Liga Profesional Femenina de Fútbol (LPFF), Primera Iberdrola is easily one of the most competitive leagues in Europe, boasting amazing young talent. The teams are known for a possession-oriented game strategy that is visually captivating for fans.

Primera Iberdrola is also one of the leagues with enhanced media coverage that has grown a fan base for the teams and its national team. In fact, the league is the women’s equivalent of the men’s La Liga and has been ranked by UEFA’s coefficient as one of the top six national leagues. Its teams include:

Athletic Club

Atlético Madrid

Barcelona

Eibar

Granada

Levante

Levante Las Planas

Madrid CFF

Real Betis

Real Madrid

Real Sociedad

Sevilla

Sporting de Huelva

UDG Tenerife

Valencia

Villarreal

Division 1 Féminine – France

Division 1 Féminine is the oldest league. The league started in 1974 and has some of the most elite clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and has produced some of the best stars in women’s football.

The French league develops the talents of its players and is known for its attack and defense strategy. With a healthy rivalry, its teams and the league have shown their prowess by winning the UEFA Women’s Champions League more than 5 times.

The league has 12 teams.

Bordeaux

Dijon

FC Fleury

EA Guingamp

Le Havre

Montpellier

Paris FC

Paris Saint-Germain

Rodez

Reims

Soyaux

Liga MX Femenil — Mexico

The Liga MX Femenil stands as one of the more recent leagues and has effectively highlighted its talents on a global stage. The league benefits from the endorsement and backing of the Mexican Football Federation.

The team comprises 18 clubs, encompassing:

América

Atlas

Atlético San Luis

Cruz Azul

Guadalajara

Juárez

León

Mazatlán

Monterrey

Necaxa

Pachuca

Puebla

Querétaro

Santos Laguna

Tijuana

Toluca

UANL

UNAM

Finally

In the domain of women’s football, France is home to the world’s highest-paying women’s football league, while the United States holds one of the most formidable women’s national teams. English football clubs have consistently demonstrated investment in women’s football, thereby contributing to its progressive development. Nevertheless, achieving equity with men’s football, despite the rising number of professional female players, is still a work in progress.



