SPORT

Video: Top 5 Most Expensive Cars Owned By Footballers –

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 3 hours ago
0 314 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In this YouTube video, we’ll take a look at the extravagant and luxurious cars owned by some of the biggest names in football. From Ferraris and Lamborghinis to Rolls Royces and Bentleys, we’ll see the most expensive and flashy cars driven by the world’s top football players. Get ready for a ride through the garage of these football superstars and see the magnificent machines that they call their own. Whether you’re a fan of football or just a lover of high-end cars, this video is sure to impress!

Related: Who Are These Players That Have Yet To Feature In The Premier League

Mega Millions Naija

Thanks for watching.
——————————————————————-
Subscribe to Complete Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/completesportstv

Follow – Complete Sports Nigeria on Social Media:
Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/completesports
Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/completesportsnigeria/
Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/completesportsnigeria/
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/complete-sports-nigeria/
Follow on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/completesportsnigeria/

*Kindly download our App*
Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/complete-sports/id1465658390
Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.complete.sports
———————————————————–

Complete Sports is Nigeria’s No1. Sports daily. Its is published by Complete Communications Limited (CCL). Complete Sports is the most widely read paper in Nigeria in the newspaper category (Media Fact 2012). Other products from CCL is Complete Football magazine, i-Soccer, Total Chelsea and our website www.completesports.com. CCL also has Complete Sports studio; a Hi-Def studio which is fully functional. Complete Sports Studio produces Sports Planet which is a 15 minutes radio show, it is aired on The Beat fm 99.9FM thrice a week; on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:45pm and on Nigeria Info 99.3FM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday at 5:45pm. For enquiries send e-mail to [email protected]

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 3 hours ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Why Chelsea supporters must stay positive despite the continuous run of poor result by the club

14 mins ago

Manchester United have lost all their last four games against Barcelona in European competition

24 mins ago

Video: FA To Probe Objects-Hurling Incident At Emirates

27 mins ago

Ifeanyi Mathew: Nigerian International Midfielder Joins FC Zurich From Lillestrøm Sportsklubb

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button