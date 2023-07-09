Video: Top 5 Best Betting Sites In Nigeria

Online betting has experienced explosive growth since its introduction to the Nigerian market in 2009. With new betting sites constantly emerging, competition in the industry has skyrocketed. Amidst this expansion, selecting the right betting site becomes very important if you want to enjoy your betting experience. In order to ensure you make the right choice and bet with the most legit and trustworthy betting sites, we’ve presented you with a list to the TOP 5 betting sites. Showcasing what sets them apart from their competitors. We cover various aspects, including welcome bonuses, user interface, promotions, odds, markets, instant withdrawals and much more. Get ready to elevate your betting journey with these top betting sites.

Top 5 Betting Sites in Nigeria

1. 1xBet Nigeria

Welcome Offer

When it comes to the Nigerian betting market, 1xBet stands out as the top choice in its category. This bookmaker offers an impressive 300% first deposit bonus, allowing you to potentially receive up to N145,600 in free money.

Registration Process

Signing up on 1XBET is very easy, as the bookmaker offers three convenient methods: Phone, E-mail, or social networks. This flexibility allows users to choose the method that suits them best. Among these options, registering with your phone number is the easiest. Here’s how to register on 1XBet using your phone number.

Visit the 1XBET website.

Locate the registration button at the top right corner of the page and click on it.

Choose the phone number option as your preferred registration method.

Enter your phone number in the provided field.

Use the promo code “1xCompleteSports” to unlock an even larger welcome bonus.

Click on the “Send SMS” button and enter the code received on your phone number.

Finally, click on the register icon to complete the registration process.

Deposit Methods

To take advantage of the incredible welcome bonus offered by 1XBET, you’ll need to start by making a deposit. Here are the available deposit methods you can choose from:

Bank Transfers

Visa/Mastercard

E-wallets : Skrill, Astropay, perfect money and MoneyGo

Opay and PalmPay wallets

Cryptocurrency

Promotions

1xBet offers a ton of amazing promotions for both new and existing customers. In addition to the previously mentioned welcome bonus offer, here are some other exciting promotions offered by 1xBet.

Hyper Bonus: 1000%

No-Risk Bet

Jackpot of the week

Lucky Fridays

X2 wednesday promotion

2. Betway Nigeria

Welcome Offer 100% up to NGN 100,000 is awarded as a Free Bet.

The Betway Welcome Bonus is an enticing offer for new customers. By registering with Betway, you can receive a 100% match on your first deposit, up to N 100,000, in the form of a Free Bet. To claim this bonus, you need to make a deposit and place qualifying bets on Sports or Jackpots. The bets must total 10 times the value of your initial deposit, with odds of 3.0 or higher. Once your qualifying bet(s) has resulted or has at least one resulted game, the Free Bet will be credited to your account.

Registration Process

To create an account with Betway NG, follow these simple steps:

Visit the Betway NG website.

Click on the green “Sign Up” button located at the top corner of the page.

Fill out the first form by providing your phone number, full name, and choosing a secure password.

Click “Next” to proceed to the next form.

In the second form, enter your address, date of birth, and preferred language.

Tick the checkbox to verify your age and accept the terms and conditions.

Finally, click on the “Register” button at the bottom of the form to complete the registration process.

Deposit Methods

Betway offers a variety of convenient deposit methods to ensure a smooth and efficient process. Here are some of the deposit methods available on Betway NG:

Credit/Debit cards

Bank transfer

Paystack/Flutterwave Checkout

Opay and Palmpay wallets

GTBank USSD

Promotions

When it comes to Awoof and promotions, no other betting site in nigeria does it better than Betway. With a dedicated promotions page and a slogan that says, “There’s always something for you at Betway,” they truly live up to their reputation. Here are some of the best promotions you can find on Betway’s website:

Top Up Tuesday

Freeplay

Boost Saturday

Nigerias Biggest jackpots (Pepper Don Rest Jackpot,Do-Ri-Me Jackpot , 17 Gbosa Jackpot )

3. BetKing: Bet N500 Get N100 free bet

Welcome Offer

The BetKing Welcome Offer is an exclusive promotion for new customers who register and place their first Sports bet on the BetKing platform. The promotion provides an opportunity to receive a bonus of ₦100 in your BetKing Nigeria account. To claim the bonus, follow these steps.

Visit the Betking website.

Register using the promotion code COMPLETE

Proceed to make a deposit.

Place your first bet of at least ₦500 . Once your bet is settled, ₦100 will be added to your BetKing account on the next working day.

Qualifying bets that settle on weekends (Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays) will receive a 100₦ free bet on the following Monday.

Registration Process

Registering with BetKing is a quick and easy process that can be completed in just a few minutes. If you’re interested in signing up with BetKing, simply follow the steps outlined below:

Visit the BetKing website.

Click on the ‘Join Now’ button located at the top right corner of the page.

Enter your phone number in the provided field and click ‘Continue’.

Create a strong and secure password, and input your full name.

Click ‘Next’.

On the second form, fill in your email address, date of birth, and state of residence.

Tick the checkbox to agree to the terms and conditions.

Finally, click ‘Sign Up Now’ to complete the registration process.

Deposit Methods

BetKing currently offers limited deposit methods, primarily supporting bank transfers and USSD transactions from Zenith and GTBank. However, to enhance user convenience, BetKing can benefit from adding additional deposit methods. Here is a list of some available deposit methods.

Bank Card

Opay

GTBank and Zenith Bank transfers

GTBank and Zenith Ussd

Quickteller Bank deposit

Promotions

While the BetKing welcome offer may not be the most enticing in the industry, the bookmaker compensates by providing other exciting promotions that can greatly enhance your chances of winning.

100% Cashback on One Game cut -With this promotion, players have can receive 100% of their bet stake if one of the events on their betslip is lost. This means that even if you experience a loss on one of your selected events, you will not lose your initial stake amount.

225% Accumulator Bonus : The betting Rule of thumb: the riskier the bet, the higher the returns. This bonus follows the same rule of thumb. The higher the number of games, the higher the bonus, until you get a WHOPPING 225% bonus.

4. Bet9ja:100% Welcome Bonus up to a maximum of N100,000.

Welcome Offer

Bet9ja offers a generous Welcome Bonus where they will match your first deposit 100%, up to a maximum of N100,000. This promotion is specifically designed for new customers who register with Bet9ja and make their first deposit using any of the online deposit methods listed on their website, with the exception of Opay.

Registration Process

To claim the incredible Bet9ja welcome bonus, the first step is to sign up and register an account with the bookmaker. Follow these simple steps to create your Bet9ja account:

Visit the official Bet9ja website.

Click on the “Register” button located at the top right corner of the page.

Fill in the required information on the first form, including your full name, email address, date of birth, and any applicable promo code.

Click on “Continue” to proceed to the next form.

On the second form, provide a username and password for your account, select your state of residence, and enter your phone number.

Click “Continue” and enter the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to your mobile number to verify it.

Once you’ve successfully verified your phone number, you will be redirected to your account homepage.

Deposit Methods

With over 20+ deposit methods available, Bet9ja offers a wide range of convenient deposit methods, providing customers with flexibility when adding or withdrawing funds from their Bet9ja account. Here are some of the popular deposit methods available to Bet9ja users:

Instant Deposit Cards

GT Bank Online/Mobile/USSD Transfer

PalmPay and Opay

Firstmonie

QuickTeller Online Instant Deposit

Promotions

When it comes to promotions, Bet9ja has room to enhance its offerings compared to its competitors. Currently, Bet9ja provides a limited number of promotions to its customers.However, there is great potential for the bookmaker to significantly improve by introducing new and enhanced offers to their promotions page. Here are some of the promotions currently available on Bet9ja.

5. BetWinner: 200% FIRST DEPOSIT BONUS UP TO 100000 NGN

Welcome Offer

BetWinner welcomes new customers with an incredible 200% bonus on their first deposit! To claim this generous bonus, follow these simple steps:

Register on the BetWinner website or through the mobile app.

Fill in your personal profile in the “My Account” section and make sure to enable the “Take part in bonus offers” function.

Deposit at least 400 NGN into your account.

After making the deposit, the bonus will be automatically credited to your account.

Registration Process

BetWinner provides users with one of the most user-friendly registration processes in the industry. What sets them apart is the availability of three different registration methods: One-Click, Phone Number, and Email Address. Among these, the One-Click method is highly recommended, as it can be completed in less than a minute.

To register an account with BetWinner using the One-Click method, follow the simple steps outlined below:

Visit the BetWinner website.

On the homepage, click on the registration button.

Choose “One-Click” as your preferred registration method.

Tick the checkbox to indicate that you accept the terms and conditions.

Click on the yellow “Register” button displayed on the screen to initiate the registration process.

After completing the registration, you will be assigned a username and password almost instantly.

Deposit Methods

As for deposit methods, there are a lot of very convenient options available at Betwinner. Depositing funds into your Betwinner Ng account can be done in just a few minutes. Here are some of the best deposit methods available:

Bank Cards

E-wallets

Paystack Ussd

Internet banking

Promotions

At Betwinner, you’ll find enticing promotions that are designed to keep players engaged and rewarded. The promotions page is filled with offers, ranging from cashbacks and free bets to matched deposits and even casino spins. The bookmaker understands the importance of providing free incentives to enhance the overall betting experience. Here are some of the promotions you can enjoy at Betwinner:

100% deposit bonus every Thursday

Casino VIP Cashback

50% deposit bonus on Mondays

Accumulator of the Day

100% Bet Insurance

How Do We Choose the Best Betting Sites?

Welcome Bonuses

A Welcome bonus is an attractive offer provided by betting sites to new users, acting as a warm greeting and encouragement for them to join. Many betting sites strive to attract a large number of new users by offering generous one-time bonuses, such as free bets, matched deposits, or even free spins.

Best Welcome Bonus in Nigeria: 1xBet

Among Nigerian betting sites, 1xbet is the best option for welcome bonuses.

1xbet offers an impressive 300% matched deposit bonus, which means they will match your initial deposit by three times the amount, up to a maximum of N145,000.

Fast Registration Process

When venturing into online betting, the registration process plays a vital role in the overall betting experience. It is important for the process to be quick, easy, and user-friendly. This will enable new users to effortlessly create their accounts.

Fastest Registration Process in Nigeria – Betwinner

When it comes to fast registration, Betwinner shines above the rest. Betwinner stands out by offering incredibly fast registration methods. They have gone the extra mile by introducing a one-click registration method. With this method, You can set up an account in a matter of seconds with just a single tap of a button. This method requires no personal information and takes less than a minute to complete.

Deposit Methods

When it comes to choosing the best betting sites, the availability of safe and secure deposit methods holds great significance. It ensures that users can add and withdraw money from their accounts without any stress. We consider the range of options provided by a betting site, such as bank cards, e-wallets, mobile payments, and online banking. The more flexibility offered in deposit methods, the better suited the site is for a wider range of users.

Best Deposit Methods: 1xBet

1xBet is the number one betting site for deposit methods. They provide a wide range of secure and convenient deposit options for various users. Whether you prefer bank cards, e-wallets, mobile payments, cryptocurrency, or online banking, 1xBet has you covered. With their flexible deposit methods, funding your account becomes easy, allowing you to focus on placing your bets and enjoying the betting experience.

Betting Product

When choosing a betting site, it’s important to consider the quality and diversity of the betting products they offer. A good bookmaker should provide a variety of sporting events, casino games, virtual stimulation leagues, and more. This ensures that you have plenty of betting options and opportunities to win big. Additionally, the bookmaker should have a user-friendly website and, if possible, a mobile application for convenient access.

Best Betting Product: Betway

When it comes to top betting sites, Betway is the standout choice for betting products. Betway is renowned for offering a diverse range of betting options, including over 50+ sporting events, jackpots, E-sports, Betgames, virtuals, and live casino games. In terms of variety and depth, Betway is unmatched among online sites in Nigeria.

Promotions

Regular promotions and bonuses enhance the overall betting experience. Who doesn’t love getting freebies? Whether you’re a new or existing customer, attractive promotions always make a significant difference in your betting journey. The best betting sites go the extra mile to offer bonuses and promotions with flexible terms and conditions, ensuring that users can fully enjoy the benefits of these offers.

Best Promotions in Nigeria- 1xBet

Just as we ranked 1xBet as the number one betting site for welcome bonuses, it comes as no surprise that they also claim the top spot for the best promotions. It’s a perfect combination! 1xBet goes above and beyond by offering an extensive collection of promotions that is so vast, you might find yourself getting lost while scrolling through their promotions page on the website. They have specific sections dedicated to various promotions, including casinos, cashbacks, deposits, and even 1xBet games. It’s like an all-you-can-eat buffet of bonuses and promotions.

Customer Support

Having a reliable customer support system helps keep customers satisfied and engaged on a betting site. The best betting sites understand the importance of addressing complaints and queries promptly and ensuring that their customers’ needs are met.

Best Customer Support: Betwinner

Betwinner goes above and beyond in this aspect. They not only offer customer support but also make it incredibly easy to reach out to them. On their website’s “Contact Us” page, they provide three convenient ways to get in touch: via email, phone, and live chat. Betwinner even allows users to send a complaint email without leaving the site. Additionally, they offer the option to schedule a callback, where customers can input their phone number, and a customer support representative will call to address their issue personally.

Instant/fast withdrawal

After placing your bets and achieving success, the natural next step is to withdraw your winnings. When selecting the best betting site, withdrawal times should definitely be considered. After all, the primary reason we engage with betting sites is to win and enjoy the fruits of our success. A betting site that ensures your winnings quickly appear in your bank account, sometimes within less than a minute, is undoubtedly a massive advantage and a desirable feature. Speedy withdrawals add convenience and satisfaction to the overall betting experience.

Fastest withdrawal in Nigeria: MSport

In the category of fast withdrawals, we have a surprising winner. While our favorite bookmakers offer reliable withdrawal methods, they are not the fastest in the market. That title goes to Msport. Although they only offer bank transfers for withdrawals, they make up for the limited options by ensuring incredibly quick withdrawal times, often taking less than a minute. With Msport, you can request a withdrawal and receive your money in the blink of an eye.

Online Betting in Nigeria

The online betting industry in Nigeria has seen significant growth and development over the years. It all started with the introduction of Nairabet by Akin Alabi in 2006, which marked the first online betting platform in the country. Prior to Nairabet, Nigerians had to rely on foreign bookmakers for online betting services.

In 2010, Dotun Ajegbile launched 1960bet, becoming the first bookmaker in Nigeria to establish land-based betting shops. By 2012, 1960bet had established itself as the leading betting site in the country. However, their reign was short-lived when Bet9ja entered the scene in October 2012, shaking up the market. Bet9ja revolutionized the industry by strategically targeting football viewing centers and providing support through materials and training. Additionally, Bet9ja introduced the popular virtual dog race, which became an instant success through their existing company and retail shops.

Since the launch of these pioneering betting sites in Nigeria, both homegrown and foreign bookmakers have emerged, contributing to the overall development of online betting in the country. This expansion has given Nigerians a wider range of options and improved the overall betting experience.

Is it legal to bet online in Nigeria?

Yes, It is completely legal to bet online in Nigeria.For online platforms to even operate in the country, they must get a license from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission. The NLRC oversees the awarding of licenses, promotes transparency, and creates rules for lottery and gaming enterprises nationwide.

Is it safe to bet online in Nigeria?

Yes, betting online in Nigeria is safe, provided that you choose to bet with popular and licensed bookmakers like Bet9ja, 1xbet, Betway, Betwinner, and Betking. These well-known platforms have earned the trust of users and have obtained the necessary licenses to operate legally in Nigeria.

FAQ

Which is the best betting site in Nigeria?

When it comes to the overall best betting site in Nigeria, 1xbet takes the crown.From competitive odds to a wide range of betting markets, generous promotions, and a user-friendly interface, 1xbet has it all.

Which betting site can I deposit with airtime?

Betpawa is currently the only trusted betting site that accepts airtime deposits. The betting site accepts airtime deposits on two networks MTN and Airtel only.

Which betting site can I deposit with airtel airtime?

In Nigeria, Betpawa is currently the only trusted betting site that accepts Airtel airtime deposits. To utilize this deposit option, you must sign up for the betting site using a registered Airtel number.

Which betting site can I deposit with Opay

Several Nigerian betting sites accept Opay as a deposit method, including Betway, Bet9ja, Betking and 1xbet. You can select the Opay option during the deposit process to fund your account.

Which betting site has the highest odds in Nigeria?

The odds offered by betting sites vary depending on the specific event or market. However, 1xBet is no doubt the best for providing competitive odds across a wide range of sports and markets.

Which betting site can I deposit with MTN airtime?

Betpawa is a trusted betting site in Nigeria that allows customers to deposit funds into their accounts using MTN airtime. To use this deposit method, it is important to ensure that the phone number registered on your Betpawa account is an MTN line.