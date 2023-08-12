Video: Top 5 Best Betting Sites In Canada

One of the most common questions Canadian bettors ask is can you make money with sports betting or which online betting site is an all-inclusive platform with good odds, bonuses, in-play odds editing, and of course favorable for both beginners and advanced users?

If you remember the first time sitting down to watch a football match or hockey and suddenly saw loads of sports betting sites trying to lure you, there’s a chance of recalling that feeling of being very excited by the winning possibilities the game offers.

Talking about loads of sports betting sites, in Canada alone, according to Statista, “When single-game sports betting was legalized in Canada in the summer of 2021, a massive wave of demand was unleashed. As a result, that year saw 6.1 million online users and a penetration rate of 16 percent.

And guess what? The market is expected to grow even further up to 2027, with a forecast of 24 million users and a penetration rate of 59 percent.

Now new online betting sites are opening regularly in Canada, and the existing ones continue to add new features to make them more competitive and appealing.

While it is only natural that new bettors are joining the fray. If you belong to this group, it’s natural to have some concerns such as the recommended betting sites with competitive odds, intuitive interface, and of course, favorable payouts, etc,

If you’ve never played before, making sure that you’re familiar with the best platform will give you an easy winning edge. Read on to find out the recommended sports betting in Canada, including criteria for evaluating the Betting Sites.

List of Top Sports Betting Sites in Canada

Stake is one of the most popular Casino and Sports Betting Platforms in the world. Integrating up to 19 Cryptocurrencies as its payment options makes it a worldwide leader when it comes to crypto gambling.

Apart from the fact that last year, Stake did over 65 billion bets in 2022, Stake is officially licensed in Curacao and authorized to operate with different URLs in countries such as Mexico or the UK.

Note: Stake is currently not available for users in Ontario.

Stake’s Sports Market and Game Odds

The Stake gambling platform has crypto betting options for casino games, live casino, original games, and sports gambling with regular promotions and VIP programs – all with a simple deposit process to get started.

Stakes are plentiful with live baccarat, live blackjack, live roulette, live craps, and game shows such as the popular Crazy Time, Monopoly Live, Sweet Bonanza Candyland, and more.

It also has traditional casinos like slots with over 3,000 titles available.

Platform Intuitiveness

Stake has an easy-to-use interface and high-quality user experience games are available to play on the web for either Desktop or Mobile.

These games include big hits such as Sweet Bonanza, Gates of Olympus, Sugar Rush, Wanted Dead or a Wild, Dork Unit, Ankh of Anubis, Honey Rush, Book of Shadows, and thousands more, with new online casino games released every single week.

Games Promos and Bet Bonuses

Stakes offer promotions and bonuses for active members of the Stake community.

Promotions on Stake include regular sportsbook promotions

and casino promotions are available for savvy punters.Beyond our amazing

Going on, you get a weekly $50k giveaway and Stake Daily Races for sportsbook and casino plus events such as new casino game launches and big sporting events involving UFC, NBA, English Premier League, etc.

Languages

As a global brand, and in pursuit to create the most inclusive online gambling experience for you, Stake offers up to 15 different languages.

Customer Service

Based on its concern about customers’ well-being and feedback, it launched a full-fledged support service. You can choose from all possible methods.

With common questions covered in the FAQ section, and for the advanced options you have a phone call, email support, and live chat.

Bonus – if you have lost access to the email settings on your account, you can troubleshoot with the options given, and if still without success, you can send them an email at [email protected].

Betting Payment Options, Deposits, and Withdrawals

With digital currencies as one of its major payment options, placing wagers and managing your bankroll with these digital assets and other available payment options is easy.

As a bettor, you can deposit funds, bet on sports online, win, and withdraw your earnings with simple steps.

Ready to play your first game?

Instantly, you can play your favorite games, find new popular casino games with generous bonuses, and the latest sports betting markets and discover why casino players and betting fans are choosing Stake as your go-to crypto gambling site and online sports betting platform.

Getting started with Stake in Canada – to get started with Stake, first, click here to sign up on the platform. Secondly, you need a VPN to connect to the official Stake.com platform since the Canadian domain is not yet active for bettors.

Visit Stake

2. Betway

Founded in 2006 and growing strong, Betway is a premier single-brand online sportsbook, offering first-class sports betting and gaming entertainment, if you reside in Ontario, This would be your first choice..

Betway has over 30,000 markets to choose from on any given day. Here you can find all your favorite sports; football to Darts, Rugby to Horse Racing, Tennis to Cycling, and just about everything in between.

Going on, you have the choice of our extensive markets within sports and events. From the favorites like first goalscorer and winner markets to more niche bets like the number of corners and cards, anything and everything you need for a great betting experience are right here.

In summary, Betway provides leading bespoke and custom entertainment in a fair, safe, secure, and responsible environment.

Stake’s Sports Market and Game Odds

Betway has many betting products such as Betway Sport, Casino, eSports, live casinos, and Betway Vegas.

When it comes to competitive Odds on the Biggest Markets, it’s fair to say that having a wide range of markets is one thing, but it means nothing if the odds aren’t favorable.

At Betway, you get one of the most competitive odds in Canada. That is to say, whether you are looking to take a punt on a local horse race or place a series of bets on an international eSports tournament, Betway brings you great odds and a huge range of betting options.

Platform Intuitiveness

Betway offers a Fast and User-Friendly platform for bettors.

They also give you the ability to place live in-play bets. With a dedicated and intuitive in-play betting section, you can simply click on the link and find out what sports are currently in-play. From there you can check the odds and place a bet as the action unfolds.

All these are made possible so you can focus on enjoying the thrill of the game.

Games Promos and Bet Bonuses

Without a doubt, one of the key aspects that most bettors look at first is the type of bonuses and promotions offered by the betting site.

At Betway, they offer exciting bonuses and ongoing promotions that will keep you coming back for more.

For instance, as a new bettor, you get a 100% Match Bonus up to $250 on 1st deposit. Additional bonuses of up to $250 on 2nd deposit and up to $500 on 3rd deposit, plus a whopping 50x bonus wagering.

Languages

As a stand-out brand, Betway supports up to 15 different languages.

Customer Service

There is help when you need it. With its commitment to bringing you the best online betting experience possible, there is a FAQ section where all the basics are covered such as signing up, making a deposit, placing a bet, and or finding the right market.

If you have anything more urgent, you can contact the customer support team directly via email, by telephone, or via our live chat facility.

Betting Payment Options, Deposits, and Withdrawals

There are various deposit methods you can use to deposit your money safely at Betway. Some of them include Interac, PaySafeCard, Instadebit, iDebit, Debit Card, Visa/Master Cards, Neosurf, Electronic Check, and Payz.

For withdrawals, payout options such as eWallets platforms like PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, and Instadebit. Another option is via credit/debit cards (Visa, Visa Electron, MasterCard), or directly to your bank account.

Ready to sign up with an online bookies you can trust, and for the best betting experience online?

Visit Betway

3. Bodog

Based in Canada, Bodog is an established online gambling brand that offers sports betting, online casino games, and a poker room.

Bodog has been an underdog serving Canadians with specialty games, like Thunder Crash, Bingo Goal, Keno Draw, etc.

Apart from the specialty games, they have other Sports products including football betting, basketball online betting, hockey betting, and more.

Stake’s Sports Market and Odds

Bodog offers some valuable welcome bonuses and special odds targeted at higher-stakes players with bigger rewards and higher betting limits.

For instance, in Sports bonus, as soon as you sign up for Bodog’s sportsbook, you’re eligible for a 100% deposit bonus of up to $400 as well as 50 free spins on their slot games.

Other special offers are available in the Casino and Bodog Loyalty Program.

Platform Intuitiveness

Bodog offers a device-friendly platform with a mobile responsive platform.

Games Promos and Bet Bonuses

Bodog offers various Games Promos and Bet Bonuses, however, one of the popular ones is Bodog’s 100% Sports Bonus which is up to $400 + 50 Free Spins.

Languages

Bodog Poker is available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Customers Service

Bodog offers FAQ, phone, email and Live Chat support.

Betting Payment Options, Deposits, and Withdrawals

You can make a deposit and apply for withdrawals on Bodog using Bitcoin, BTC, Bank Transfer, Major Credit Cards & more.

Visit Bodog

4. Bet365

As a veteran in the betting business since 2000, bet365 is the world’s favorite online sports betting brand with over 90 million customers worldwide.

The giant Sports betting platform offers many products such as first-class Casinos, Live Casinos, Games, Poker, and Bingo products.

And as an official brand, they are licensed by the Government of Gibraltar and regulated by the Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner.

Sports Market and Odds

With up to 6 sports offerings, as a new bettor, you get up to $100 in bet credits, but to win, you need to be eligible.

To check this, kindly log in to your account, select the Account Menu, and then My Offers to see available Bet Credits.

Other odds include up to 70% bonus for accumulators on a wide range of selected leagues and competitions, receiving three times that value in Free Bets, upon settlement of qualifying bets.

Platform Intuitiveness

Bet365 platform can be termed as fair in terms of friendliness and adaptative for bettors.

Customers Service

Bet365 offers simple and advanced customer support for bettors If it is a general question, you will find answers in the FAQ, and if advanced, you can contact the support via physical office, email, and live chat.

Languages

As a global brand, Bet365 supports up to 22 different languages.

Betting Payment Options, Deposits, and Withdrawals

On Bet365, you have various Payment and withdrawal Methods such as INTERAC, Credit/Debit Card, iDebit, Apple Pay, Bank Transfers, PayZ, InstaDebit, etc.

One unique thing about bet365 is that they operate using a simple one-wallet system, meaning you have the same username, password, and payment method to play at all of the above with the minimum of fuss.”

Visit Bet365

5. PlayNow

Unlike the other betting platforms on the list, PlayNow is a Canadian-based Betting site.

Regulated by the government along with all lottery and casino gambling in our province, and operating under the parent company, BCLC, PlayNow.com, promises to provide a safe, secure online gaming environment while offering players many great new games.

PlayNow.com prioritizes player health with robust safeguards, such as time and weekly deposit limits, budgeting your money, setting a time limit, and taking a small break.

It is worth noting that the parent company BCLC is authorized to market and distribute games within the province of British Columbia only. Therefore, only registered players may only purchase games when physically located in BC.

Stake’s Sports Market and Odds

PlayNow offers 6 popular betting products which are Casino, Poker, Bingo, Sports, Live Casino, and Lottery. Acting as odds, 1,000 points on PlayNow is worth $5 of free play. You can find more in the encore-rewards section.

Platform Intuitiveness

The PlayNow system delivers an easy-to-use gaming platform with eye-catching graphics and realistic gameplay for an experience second to none.

Games Promos and Bet Bonuses

Apart from the Welcome promos for new bettors, PlayNow offers other game promotions for Casino, Sports, and poker products.

Currently, there is a $5 Lotto Sign Up Bonus, $20 Casino Sign Up Bonus, $20 Live Casino Sign Up Bonus, and even a $150 Match Deposit Offer when you get started.

Languages

English is the major language.

Customers Service

For answers to common questions related to registration, accounts (including deposits and withdrawals), games, and more on PlayNow, you can get them addressed in the FAQ section. However, for human assistance, you have Telephone, Email, and Live chat support.

Betting Payment Options, Deposits, and Withdrawals

Popular transaction options include Interac Online, PayPal, Credit and Debit cards, Web Cash, and Online Bill Payment.

Visit PlayNow

Criteria for sellecting the Best Betting Sites In Canada

1. Security and Licensing

In the banking sector, a license is the first degree of security, and it certifies that a bank has met all the legal requirements when it comes to protecting its customers’ money and data. Furthermore, it’s a clear signal that you can feel safe and secure in the institution you’ve chosen.

The same sense of reasoning is true with choosing online betting platforms. What do I mean?

You want to go where you get the best value for your money knowing they are fully licensed and your bet funds and earnings are safe. Look out to see the Canadian Sports sites that match this requirement.

2. Range of Sports and Betting Markets

Another factor is going for bet sites that give you options for various sports based on the type of bettor you are – this can be Hookey, Basketball, Football, Casino, Black Jack, etc.

3. Competitive Odds and Favorable Payouts

Bigger Returns on Winning Bets and a platform with fast payouts are your best bet.

To start with, getting the best odds available from a bookmaker is a vital factor in getting better returns on your winning bets.

In essence, if you are not getting the best odds available, then it might mean you are losing money even when you win. Therefore, these factors should be at the back of your mind when selecting a betting site as a Canadian.

1. User-friendly interface and mobile compatibility

Imagine betting on a clean and intuitive platform without much ad intrusiveness and a responsive mobile app to crown it all. This won’t just give you an edge to real-time betting but the comfort of accumulating your odds with ease.

2. Bonus Offers and Promotions

Although it doesn’t add up much, the truth is, getting extra winning bonuses and periodical promotions for your bets give some excitement.

3. Customer support and banking options

Most betting companies, even the more established ones, overlook customer service, which often makes or breaks such a platform.

It needs no mention that people love great customer support. Still, many Canadian betting organizations settle for a “good” service rather than going the extra mile to keep customers happy.

Therefore, as a bettor, you want to go for a sports bookmark company that has your back in case you need urgent or real-time support.

With all the above considered, let’s now go ahead to see the very best betting sites in Canada you want to go for with all the criteria listed above.

Faqs

What are the requirements to use a betting site?

To legally bet on sports or play online casino games, you must be at least 18 years of age. When you create a new account site, you will be asked to confirm your age and country of residence. If you cannot meet these requirements, there is no way that you will be able to access most of the betting sites.

What’s the best way to bet?

Only bet what you can afford to lose and be optimistic to win. The most critical thing that you should do is establish a bankroll management plan.

That is to say, you should devise a structured program that will help you determine how much you should wager at any given time. Else, you’ll likely blow through your bankroll quickly and leave yourself without any betting funds.

Do my Sports odds and bonuses expire?

Yes, there is a timeframe in which you have to use your bonuses on any betting site. Typically, the bonus funds become forfeit if you haven’t used them within 6 months.

How many times can I claim a bonus?

Most Bonuses are a one-time deal. However, for a platform like Bodog, if you refer a friend bonus can be used multiple times, so the more friends you invite, the more money you’ll get.

How much money should I bet?

While this question is popular, the truth is, there is no Yes/No answer because game betting is how much money they should risk when placing a sports bet.

What are the best Canadian-based betting sites?

The 2 popular Native Canada sports betting platforms are Bodog and PlayNow.

Conclusion

It is for sure that Sports betting sites like Stake, Bodog, Bet365, etc offer exciting packages such as Welcome Bonuses and promotions, high in-play odds, and more which certifies why lots of people invest in sports to experience its entertainment value.

Apart from that, it offers an opportunity to make cash because, with mobile access, it brings convenience and is easy to start.

With this said, it is pertinent to understand that the type of betting sites you choose as a Canadian makes all the difference. Now imagine if you won CA$400 on a football acca but your friend did the same bet with a different bookmaker and got CA$440.

You’ve both made the same bet, with the same stake on the same games but he has CA$40 more back than you.

Therefore, by recommendations, if you want an overall best betting site, a platform with good sports odds and over 3,000 traditional casinos like slots, and multiple payment options, then go for Stake.

Go for Betway if you are bent on a clean and intuitive platform with over 30,000 markets to choose from on any given day, up to 50x bonus wagering, and multiple free Spins.

With multiple languages and up to 70% bonus for accumulators, Bet365 is for you if you want a long-standing betting platform plus multiple payment options. Check out Bet365.

For Canadian-based sports betting sites:

Go for Bodog if you are looking for a giant Betting platform with lots of offers for Canadians only.

Go for PlayNow if you want a province of British Columbia-based betting site. In all of these, the good thing is that they all have accommodating customer service support such as email, phone, and live chat in case you need anything sorted out.

