Video: Tonto Dikeh participates in inter-house sports competition with her son

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page on Saturday, February 18, 2023 and shared some videos of herself participating in her son, King Andre’s Inter-house sports.

This is coming after the Nollywood actress celebrated her son’s 7th birthday in style and later accused his father Olakunle Churchill of being absent from their son’s life.

However, it appears the actress didn’t allow the controversy stop her from having a good time at her son’s school event.

In a video, Tonto was seen competing in a track race with other parents at the inter-house sports in Abuja. They were cheered by spectators and it appeared that the actress emerged as the winner of the race.

She shared her excitement with her fans and jokingly compared her athletic skills to that of world famous athlete, Usain Bolt.

She wrote “Inter house sport 2023. I’m steadily making my son and team proud.”

The proud mum also took to her Instagram story to share more clips from the ongoing sport competition.

In a video, Tonto’s son King Andre was seen preparing for march past.

He wore a blue suit and was the prince of his house.

