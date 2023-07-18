Video: Tomori: AC Milan Determine To Win More Trophies Next Season

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has expressed confident that the team will win more trophies ahead of the new season.

The England international made this known in an interview with Sky Italia.

He stated that AC Milan are willing to win even though it will be difficult.

“We are happy and excited. This is my third season and my position on the pitch requires me to be a leader, to be someone who speaks a lot on and off the pitch.

“I am almost a veteran, having arrived three and a half years ago. I feel the responsibility, like everyone else though, because we want to win.

“Last year we had the month of January that destroyed the season, except in the Champions League. Hopefully this year we will be better, we want to win but we know it will be more difficult.

“We are trying different things with the coach, we are proud to be Milan players and we want to prove it on the pitch. I hope it will be a season to remember.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.