Video: Tinubu Thumbs Up Super Falcons Despite Loss T

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised the efforts of the Super Falcons for their gallant display at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Recall that the Super Falcons were on Monday bowed out of the World Cup in the round of 16 after losing to England in a penalty shootout.

However, the team had a strong tournament, finishing second in their group and keeping three clean sheets in four games.

Reacting to the loss, Tinubu, in his official twitter handle on Monday, said that the team’s “brilliant performance did not go unnoticed despite the final outcome.”

“I must commend the effort by our Super Falcons @NGSuper_Falcons at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Your brilliant performance did not go unnoticed despite the final outcome. You made Nigeria proud on the global stage!

He added that the Super Falcons “made Nigeria proud on the global stage.”

England will face Colombia or Jamaica on Saturday for a place in the semi-finals.

