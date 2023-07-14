SPORT

Video: Timber Fits Arsenal’s Style Of Play –Edu

Arsenal’s Sporting Director Edu has revealed that Jurrien Timber was signed from Ajax because he is a player that the Gunners have admired for a long time.

Arsenal on Friday announced the signing of Timber from Ajax on a long-term contract.

Timber, 22, was a member of the Netherlands squad for both UEFA Euro 2020.

Explaining the club’s decision to sign Timber, Arsenal’s Sporting Director Edu said: “We are very happy to bring Jurrien to Arsenal.

“He is a player that we have admired for a long time, so it’s a credit to everyone in our team that made this happen.

“Jurrien is a young talented international player, who fits our vision of competing with a young strong squad.”

