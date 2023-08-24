Video: Tijani Scores As Slavia Prague Secure First Leg Win

Former Flying Eagles forward Muhamed Tijani was on target for Slavia Prague who beat Zorya 2-0, in the playoff first leg of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

With the game heading for a stalemate, Tijani then broke the deadlock with nine minutes left.





In the 94th minute Slavia Prague doubled their lead through Lukas Masopust.

The reverse fixture is slated for Thursday, August 21 and the winner will qualify for the group stage.

In the Europa Conference League playoff first leg, Gift Orban was in action for Gent who beat APOEL Nicosia 2-0.

Orban was replaced with three minutes left to play in the game.

Also in other Europa Conference League fixtures, William Troost-Ekong helped PAOK defeat Hearts 2-1 away while Raphael Onyedika also helped Club Brugge secured a 2-1 victory at Osasuna.



