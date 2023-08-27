Video: Tierney Joins Real Sociedad On Loan From Arsenal

Arsenal have announced that Kieran Tierney has joined LaLiga outfit Real Sociedad on a season-long loan deal.

The Gunners confirmed the loan move on their website on Sunday.





“Kieran Tierney has joined LaLiga side Real Sociedad on loan for the 2023/24 season,” Arsenal said.

“Scotland international defender Kieran joined us in August 2019 from Celtic and during his time with us has made 124 appearances in all competitions.

“The 26 year-old enjoyed success in his first season with us, finishing the campaign scoring his first Arsenal goal in our 3-2 home win against Watford on the final day of the Premier League campaign. This was followed days later with Kieran starting in our 2-1 FA Cup Final win over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium, playing an integral role in the club lifting the FA Cup for a record fourteenth time.

“During his four seasons with us, Kieran also featured in our FA Community Shield winning teams in both 2020 over Liverpool and the recent Wembley victory over Manchester City.

“Before joining us, Kieran enjoyed huge success at boyhood club Celtic, winning four league titles, two Scottish FA Cups and two Scottish League Cups in a four-year spell after making his debut as a 17-year-old. He was named PFA Scotland Young Player of Year for three consecutive seasons in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“Kieran is a regular with the Scotland national team and currently has 39 international caps for his country.

“Everyone at Arsenal wishes Kieran all the best this coming season with Real Sociedad.