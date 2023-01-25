SPORT

Video: Three Man United Stars Out Of Carabao Cup Clash Vs Nottingham Forest With Injury

Erik ten Hag has ruled Diogo Dalot, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial out of Manchester United’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Sancho has returned to training but is not yet available as he continues to build his fitness.

Dalot was injured against Charlton Athletic in the previous round of the League Cup, while Martial has been absent since coming off at half-time during the derby win over Manchester City.

“The players who were not available for the Arsenal game are also not available for tomorrow,” Ten Hag was quoted on United’s website in his press conference on Tuesday.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is available again for United after serving a one-match ban in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Axel Tuanzebe has joined his teammates in training this week after his injury lay-off but Donny van de Beek is out for the rest of the season, following a knee operation.

Ten Hag and his players will hope to bounce back from the disappointing 3-2 loss to Arsenal in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

