Video: This Is What I Envisioned When I Joined Arsenal -Rice

England midfielder Declan Rice says that he envisioned winning trophies at Arsenal following the FA Community Shield win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Arsenal won the game 4-1 on penalties after 90 minutes of football finished 1-1.

Substitute Cole Palmer gave City the lead in the 77th minute and Leandro Trossard equalised for Arsenal in the 11th minute of added time.

In the shootout Arsenal players converted their four kicks while Kevin De Druyne and Rodri missed for City.

Speaking after the game, Rice stated that he hopes to keep improving in the course of the season.

“This is what I envisioned when I joined the club winning trophies,” The Telegraph quoted Rice as saying.

“The manager told us today that is loads of mini games, they change so much and so often. I am buzzing. I feel like I have grown so much in the three weeks I have been here and I am ready to keep improving.”

The Gunners have now won the FA Community Shield 17 times and City remain on six Community Shield wins.

