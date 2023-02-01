Video: ‘This Is A Huge Win For Remo Stars’ –Eguavoen Reacts To

Former Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen has congratulated Ebenezer Akinsanmiro after his transfer to Inter Milan this winter transfer window.

Recall that the Nigerian midfielder joined Inter Milan from the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Remo Stars.

The 18 year old penned a four year deal with the club and is expected to play for the youth team.

Reacting to the move via his official twitter account, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner praised Remo Stars for getting the deal done.

“Congratulations to Ebenezer Akinsanmiro and the entire Remo Management and staff. This is a huge win for Remo Stars and Nigerian Football. The kind of moves we love to see. More of this!,” he Tweeted.

Akinsanmiro is an academy product of Remo Stars and participated in the NPFL during the 2021/22 season.

He also played for the academy team, Beyond Limits in the Creative Championship and Viareggio Cup World Football Tournament.

He has reportedly been on the list of talents scouted by the Nerazurri (blue-black).

Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A standings with a total of 40 points from 20 games.

