SPORT

Video: ‘They Will Be Difficult To Beat’ -Xavi Speaks Ahead Barca Vs Sevilla

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 56 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez has revealed that Sevllla will be a difficult task for the team on Sunday at Camp Nou.

Xavi maintains that he expects the game to be complicated but he is aiming for victory.

Mega Millions Naija

“Sevilla will be a complicated, tough and physically very strong opponent,” Mundo Deportivo quoted Xavi as saying

“Tomorrow will be another test and we have to pass it with the three points.”

Barcelona are in first place on the Laliga table with 50 points from 19 matches.

Barcelona have won Laliga 26 times which is the second most titles in the division after Real Madrid who have 35.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 56 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Video: Iwobi Stars As Dyche Makes Winning Start At Everton –

7 mins ago

Current EPL Table And Review After Everton Beat Arsenal 1-0

7 mins ago

Barcelona’s Draw In Their First La Liga Match Explains Why Potter Should Be Given More Time.

15 mins ago

EVE 1-0 ARS: Why Fans Shouldn’t Scapegoat Jorginho On His Debut For The Defeat Against Everton

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button