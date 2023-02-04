Video: ‘They Will Be Difficult To Beat’ -Xavi Speaks Ahead Barca Vs Sevilla

Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez has revealed that Sevllla will be a difficult task for the team on Sunday at Camp Nou.

Xavi maintains that he expects the game to be complicated but he is aiming for victory.

“Sevilla will be a complicated, tough and physically very strong opponent,” Mundo Deportivo quoted Xavi as saying

“Tomorrow will be another test and we have to pass it with the three points.”

Barcelona are in first place on the Laliga table with 50 points from 19 matches.

Barcelona have won Laliga 26 times which is the second most titles in the division after Real Madrid who have 35.

