Video: ‘They Know How To Play Football’ –Spalleti Speaks Ah

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti believes Empoli are a great team that can threatened his team ahead of Saturday’s Serie A clash.

Speaking in the pre-match conference, Spalletti lauded a number of Empoli’s players.

“It’s a difficult match because Napoli are a tight unit,” sscnapoli.it quoted Spalletti as saying

“They know how to play football. They have great players like Guglielmo Vicario, Fabiano Parisi and Tommaso Baldanzi.

“We also know about the quality and experience of Sebastiano Luperto. They have a squad that can absolutely mix it against anyone.”

Empoli have accumulated 28 points after 23 Serie A games and they are 12th in league standings.

Napoli are currently first in the Serie A table having garnered 62 points from 23 matches.

