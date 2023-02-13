Video: ‘They Are Beatable’ –Potter Speaks Ahead Dortmund Vs

Chelsea boss Graham Potter says he’s optimistic the team will overcome Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Both teams are expected to clash on Wednesday in what will be a mouth-watering encounter.

Speaking ahead of the game, Potter stated that the Blues have the talents to see off the German club.

Potter said: “We can beat Dortmund but they are also a strong side with the capability to get a result as well. We have to understand that, go to Dortmund with humility, with respect, and try to get the result.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity. We have to see it that way. Obviously, it’s a tough match against a high-quality opponent. But at the same time, our team has got some good players.

“The players are confident. They are hard-working and respectful. They believe in themselves. They know it’s a game of football, you have to earn the right to win. We’ll go there with that approach.”

