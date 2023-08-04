Video: There’s No Diphtheria Disease Outbreak In Kano -NNL Assures Ahead Relegation Playoffs

Organisers of the second-tier Nigeria National League, NNL, have spoken in strong words that there’s no Diphtheria disease outbreak in Kano, the ancient Northern City slated to host the 2022/2023 NNL Relegation Playoffs, thus, dismissing as ‘spurious’ reports in a section of the media suggesting there is a ‘spread of the disease in Kano, Completesports.com reports.

Shortly after the government of Kano State graciously gave the nod to host the NNL relegation playoffs at the Sani Abacha Stadium, unconfirmed reports made the rounds that the disease has engulfed the entire State.

George Aluo, Chairman of NNL, labelled such news as ‘false’, pointing out that he made efforts to confirm the safety of hosting the playoffs in Kano and that his inquiries from the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, indicate that Kano is ‘safe’.

“We are in touch with the NCDC to get the right information on the situation and there is no such censor that we should not go to Kano, ” Aluo, a veteran journalist said on Thursday.

“We even kept in touch with the Police Commissioner in Kano, CP Mohammed Usani Gumel and we were assured of our security and safety.

“Our advanced party led by NNL Chief Operating Officer, COO, Emmanuel Adesanya who is working with the Local Organising Committee for the success of the playoffs, are on the ground and have also allayed fears of any sort of concern.

“No state of emergency on health has been declared in Kano and it is only normal we place the facts on the table.

“The NNL relegation playoffs will go on as scheduled. We have put logistics in place and thanks, again, to His Excellency, the Governor of Kano State, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf for investing in the NNL,” the NNL boss emphasised.

The eight teams billed to feature in the playoffs will arrive in the ancient city of Kano on Saturday, 5th August ahead of the draw which holds on Sunday, August 6th, with the games slated to start the next day, Monday, August 7.

By Sab Osuji

