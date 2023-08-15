Video: The Best Casino Welcome bonuses in South Africa 2023

Welcome to Complete Sports’ Casino Bonuses page. We’ve brought you the best online casino bonuses dedicated to new players. These include a whole range of offers, including matched deposit Bonuses, Free spins, and No Deposit Bonuses. Get the best offers below and check out all the pros and cons of each.

What is a Casino Welcome Bonus?

Welcome bonuses are offered by online casinos and betting sites as an incentive to attract new players to sign up. They’re typically in the form of free money, bonus money, or free spins. Welcome Bonuses are a great way for new players to get a head start at their chosen casino, without having to bankroll the experience entirely on their own. A casino bonus gives you a chance to test out a casino site or a specific casino game without taking all the risk.

Best Casino Welcome Bonuses in SA

Overview of the Top SA Online Casino Welcome Offers

Springbok Casino R11,150 Welcome Bonus

Springbok Casino offers an incredible welcome bonus designed to give new customers the best chance at winning. The Welcome Package is split across your first three deposits, and you can claim it by using the relevant coupon codes. For your first deposit, use the coupon code ‘SPRINGBOK100’ to claim a 100% bonus up to R1,500. This doubles your first deposit and gives you extra cash to explore games.

On your second and third deposits, you can use the coupon code ‘SPRINGBOK50’ to claim a 50% bonus of up to R5,000 each time. This means you can claim up to R11,500 in extra cash.

How to Claim the Springbok Casino Welcome Bonus

To claim the Springbok Casino welcome bonus, Simply follow the steps listed below.

Visit the Springbok Casino website and click on the “Sign Up” button. Fill in the registration form with your personal details and create your account. Once you have successfully registered, log in to your account. Click on the “Cashier” button and select “Redeem Coupon” from the menu. Enter the coupon code “SPRINGBOK100” for your first deposit and “SPRINGBOK50” for your second and third deposits. Make a minimum deposit of R25 to claim the bonus. The bonus will be credited to your account automatically. Start playing your favorite games with the bonus cash.

PROS

Multiple Deposits

Generous Boost

CONS

Europa Casino R24,000 Welcome Bonus

At Europa Casino, new customers can grab a fantastic Welcome Bonus of up to R24,000 when they join. This bonus comes in two parts and requires deposits to be claimed.

Part 1 – First Deposit Bonus:

Deposit at Europa Casino for a 100% bonus of up to R1,000 on your first deposit. Enjoy this bonus monthly for a year, potentially gaining up to R12,000 in bonuses.

Part 2 – Weekly Loyalty Bonus:

Receive a weekly R250 loyalty bonus for a year, totaling potential bonuses of R12,000.

That’s a total of up to R24,000 in bonuses for your first year at Europa Casino!

How to Claim the Europa Casino Welcome Bonus

Claiming the generous welcome offer at Europa Casino is quick and easy. Just follow these simple steps:

Sign up for a new account at Europa Casino and verify your email address. Make your first deposit of R200 or more, and the casino will match it 100% up to R1000. To claim your bonus, a pop-up message will appear asking you to accept the bonus. Click “Accept” to receive the bonus. You can use your bonus funds to play any qualifying games at the casino. After you’ve claimed your initial bonus, you can continue to receive a 100% monthly bonus of up to R1000 on your first deposit of each new month for a full year. To claim this bonus, log in and enter the Promo Code XM5YTB3 each month, then make your first deposit of the same month.

PROS

The 100% bonus on your first deposit every month for a year is a great way to keep the excitement going.

The additional R250 weekly bonus adds a consistent boost to your gameplay.

Generous Bonus: Earn up to R24,000 in bonuses.

CONS

Limited availability in certain countries.

Casino Tropez R30,000 Welcome Bonus

Tropez Casino offers a welcome bonus of up to R30,000. This generous bonus is structured into three parts and spans 27 weeks. To unlock this welcome bonus, new players simply need to sign up and complete their initial deposit.

The first deposit triggers a 100% match bonus of up to R1,000. Furthermore, on the same day as the first deposit, players are eligible for a 50% refund, reaching up to R10,000, on all deposited amounts.

Moving on to the second deposit, players are rewarded with a 50% match bonus up to a maximum of R2,000. For the following 27 weeks, every Sunday, players can claim a 100% match bonus of up to R1,000, totalling R27,000 in free playing money.

How to claim the Casino Tropez Welcome Bonus

Claiming Casino Tropez’s welcome bonus is a snap. Here’s how:

Register: Click “Join Now” on the Casino Tropez site to create an account. Verify: Check your email for a verification link from Casino Tropez and click it. Deposit: Log in, visit the cashier, and deposit using various methods. Get 100% Match: Your first deposit triggers a 100% match bonus up to R1,000 automatically. Get 50% Refund: On the same day, get a 50% refund up to R10,000. Contact support to claim. Second Deposit: Make another deposit for a 50% match up to R2,000. Weekly Bonuses: Enjoy 27 weeks of 100% match bonuses up to R1,000 each Sunday. Just log in and deposit.

That’s it! A world of bonuses awaits you at Casino Tropez.

PROS

The mix of match bonuses and refund offers.

Regular Sunday Bonuses

The potential to earn up to R30,000 in bonuses

CONS

The combination of various bonus types and refund offers might be confusing for some players.

Thunderbolt Casino R10,000 Welcome Bonus

With Thunderbolt Casino’s Welcome Bonus Pack, you can unlock a bonus worth up to R10,000, giving you a fantastic boost to explore the exciting world of online casino games.

This Welcome Bonus Pack is a combination of four unique bonuses, each bonus has its own special coupon code. Here’s how you can make the most of it:

Bonus One: Begin your journey with a 100% match bonus of up to R2,500. Simply use the coupon code “FLASHMATCH1” when you make a deposit of R25 or more.

Bonus Two: After enjoying Bonus One, it’s time for the next level. Use the coupon code “FLASHMATCH2” to grab a 125% match bonus of up to R2,500 with another deposit of R25 or more.

Bonus Three: Keep the excitement going with Bonus Three. Enter the coupon code “FLASHMATCH3” while making a deposit of R25 or more to enjoy a generous 150% match bonus of up to R2,500.

Bonus Four: As the grand finale, Thunderbolt Casino has a special treat for you. After completing Bonus Three, use the coupon code “ULTIMATEFLASH” to claim a bonus of R2,500 absolutely free!

How to Claim the Thunderbolt Casino Welcome Bonus

Claiming the Welcome Bonus Pack at Thunderbolt Casino is a breeze for new players. Here’s a quick guide:

Sign up on Thunderbolt Casino’s website to become a member. Log in to your casino account. Click “Cashier” and make a minimum deposit of R25. Use coupon code “FLASHMATCH1” for a 100% match bonus up to R2500 on your first deposit. After, use code “FLASHMATCH2” for the second bonus. For the third bonus, use code “FLASHMATCH3”. Complete all three deposit bonuses and use “ULTIMATEFLASH” for a R2500 free bonus.

Just follow these steps in order, and you’re on your way to electrifying wins! 😉

PROS

The Welcome Bonus Pack offers new players the opportunity to receive up to R10,000 in bonuses.

The inclusion of a completely free bonus in the final stage.

CONS

To enjoy the full benefits, players must redeem the bonuses in consecutive order.

Yebo Casino R12,000 Welcome Offer

By registering with Yebo Casino, you’ll have the chance to unlock up to R12,000 in bonuses spread over your initial three deposits. Here’s a breakdown of the offer:

First Deposit: Enjoy a whopping 150% bonus of up to R2250 by simply using the bonus code WELCOME150. Second Deposit: Boost your gameplay with a 75% bonus of up to R3750 using the bonus code WELCOME750. Third Deposit: Complete the trio with a rewarding 50% bonus of up to R6000 when you apply the bonus code WELCOME50.

How to claim the Yebo Casino welcome offer

Visit the Yebo Casino website and sign up. Log in to your account after successful registration. Navigate to the “Cashier” section. Choose your preferred payment method and make your first deposit. Use bonus code WELCOME150 to get a 150% match, up to R2250, on your first deposit. Repeat the process for your second and third deposits. For your second deposit, enter code WELCOME750 to get a 75% match up to R3750. For your third deposit, use code WELCOME50 for a 50% match up to R6000.

PROS

The bonus is spread out into three parts.

The final bonus amount is huge.

CONS

Each bonus requires a coupon to be claimed.

Zar Casino 200% Up To R30,000 Bonus + 30 free spins

Zar Casino extends a fantastic welcome bonus to its new players, combining both a free bonus and free spins. Upon your initial deposit, you’ll be treated to a 200% match deposit bonus of up to R30,000 free, along with an extra 30 free spins.

How to claim the Zar Casino welcome bonus

Here are the steps to claim the Zar Casino welcome offer:

Create a new account at Zar Casino. Make a deposit of at least R55 into your account. Enter the bonus code ZARCASINO when making your deposit. The 200% match bonus up to R30,000 and 30 free spins on Big Game will be credited to your account automatically. To use your free spins, simply open the Big Game slot game. Make sure to fulfil the wagering requirements of 60x the bonus amount for the match bonus and 60x for the free spins. Once the wagering requirements are met, you can withdraw your winnings, which are subject to a maximum cashout of 10x your deposit amount.

That’s it! Follow these steps to take advantage of the Zar Casino welcome offer.

PROS

Huge cash offer

30 free spins

The minimum deposit requirement is low

CONS

The wagering requirement is 60X.

Hollywoodbets R25 Bonus + 50 Free Spins on Spina Zonke

When you become a new customer at HollywoodBets, you’ll get a fantastic welcome treat. You’ll receive a free R25 bonus right after you register, plus 50 free spins to enjoy the Spina Zonke games. These 50 free spins can be used on five exciting Habanero Games:

Hot Hot Hollywoodbets

Before Time Runs Out

Calaveras Explosivas

Candy Tower

Jellyfish Flow

How to claim the Hollywoodbets Welcome bonus

The Hollywoodbets welcome bonus comes with a fantastic advantage – no deposit is required to claim it. That’s right, it’s a no-deposit bonus! To get your hands on this bonus, here’s all you need to do:

Head over to the HollywoodBets website. Sign up for an account by providing some basic details. Complete the simple HollywoodBets FICA verification process. Your account will be credited with the R25 free cash and the exciting free spins.

PROS

The offer does not require a deposit.

This offer allows you to try out the sports and casino sections of Hollywoodbets.

CONS

The bonus offer only lasts for 24 hours.

10Bet 100% up to R3000 Games bonus,R500 free bet plus 50 free spins

As a newcomer to 10Bet South Africa, get ready to enjoy a welcome bonus that’s sure to bring a smile to your face. Upon signing up and making your initial deposit, you’ll receive a welcome package, comprising three bonuses.

100% up to R3,000 Games Bonus: Once you’ve made your first deposit, you’ll receive a 100% bonus boost.

50% up to R500 Sports Free Bet: The sports free bet bonus adds a dash of excitement. You can place bets on your preferred sporting events without putting your own money at risk..

50 Free Spins on Queen of Fire: Immerse yourself in the thrill of the Queen of Fire slot game with an exciting batch of 50 free spins. It’s your chance to spin the reels.

.How to claim the 10bets South Africa Welcome bonus

Claiming the 10Bet Welcome Bonus is easy. Just follow these simple steps:

Sign Up: Head over to the 10Bet SA website and complete the registration process to create your account. Deposit Requirement: Make your first deposit on 10Bet. Ensure it’s a minimum of R50 to qualify for the offer. Wager Your Deposit: Wager your deposited amount once by either enjoying casino games or placing sports bets with minimum odds of 1.50. Enjoy Your Bonus: After fulfilling these steps, you’ll receive the welcome package as a reward for your efforts.

PROS

Players receive a combination of a games bonus, sports free bet, and free spins.

The minimum deposit to qualify is reasonable.

CONS

Free spins are restricted to just one game.

Gbets 100% deposit match up to R1000.

Gbets doubles your rewards with an enticing First Deposit Match Bonus of 100% up to R1,000. Upon registering an account and making your initial deposit at Gbets, claiming this bonus is a breeze.

How to Claim the Gbets Welcome Bonus

Here’s how to claim the opening deposit match bonus:

Visit the Gbets website. Register an account with the bookmaker. After completing registration,go to your Account section and click on Bonuses. Select Sportsbook from the dropdown options. Click the CLAIM BONUS button. A pop-up will confirm your successful bonus claim. You’ll be directed to the deposit page to complete your opening deposit. Once your deposit is successful, your bonus will be available and shown in the gold balance bar below your real balance bar.

PROS

Maximum winnings is capped at R10,000.

The offer does not have a time constraint.

CONS

Bonus offer is majorly a sportsbook bonus.

How do we pick the best casino welcome bonuses in South Africa?

Ranking the best casino welcome bonuses in South Africa involves the evaluation of several key factors:

Bonus Amount: The total value of the bonus is a huge factor. Higher bonus amounts provide players with more starting funds.

Match Percentage: A higher match percentage means the casino is matching a larger portion of the player’s deposit.

Free Spins: Bonuses that include free spins offer added value and a chance to explore slot games.

Wagering Requirements: Lower wagering requirements make it easier for players to withdraw their winnings.

Bonus Structure: A multi-tiered bonus structure across multiple deposits can provide good value to new players.

Terms and Conditions: Transparent and fair terms and conditions ensure players understand the offer.

Reputation and Licensing: A casino’s reputation and proper licensing indicate trustworthiness and legitimacy.

Types of Welcome Bonus Offers

Casinos offer various types of welcome bonuses to attract new players. Here are some common types you might come across:

Deposit Match Bonus: This is the most popular type. The casino matches a percentage of your initial deposit, often 100% or more. For example, if you deposit R1000 with a 100% match, you get R1000 as a bonus, giving you a total of R2000 to play with.

No Deposit Bonus: Some casinos offer a small bonus just for signing up, without requiring a deposit. It’s usually a modest amount, but it gives you a chance to explore the casino’s games without risking your own money. We have a separate article where we discuss SA’s best no deposit bonuses, you should have a look.

Free Spins: Many casinos combine free spins with the deposit match bonus. You receive a certain number of free spins on specific slot games. Any winnings from these spins are often subject to wagering requirements.

Cashback Bonus: With this bonus, you receive a percentage of your losses back as a bonus. For instance, if you have a 10% cashback and you lose R1000, you’ll get R100 back as a bonus.

Top tips for claiming the best Casino Welcome Offers

Claiming casino welcome offers can be a great way to kick-start your gaming journey. We have highlighted some top tips to help you make the most of these bonuses:

Read the Terms and Conditions: Before claiming any offer, carefully read the terms and conditions. Pay attention to wagering requirements, game restrictions, and any time limits.

Choose Wisely: Select a welcome offer that aligns with your gaming preferences. If you love slots, go for offers with free spins. If you enjoy table games, look for bonuses that allow their contribution.

Use Bonus Codes: Many casinos require bonus codes to claim offers. Make sure to enter the correct code during registration or deposit to unlock the bonus.

Understand Wagering Requirements: Wagering requirements determine how many times you need to wager the bonus amount before you can withdraw winnings. Opt for lower wagering requirements when possible.

Check Game Contributions: Not all games contribute equally to wagering requirements. Make sure to play games that contribute more to meet these requirements faster.

Deposit Amount: Some bonuses require a minimum deposit to be eligible. Ensure your deposit meets this requirement to claim the bonus.

FAQs

What are welcome bonuses at South African casinos?

Welcome bonuses at South African casinos are promotional offers designed to attract new players. These bonuses usually consist of extra funds or free spins that players receive when they sign up and make their first deposits.

What types of welcome bonuses are available in South Africa?

South African casinos offer various welcome bonuses, including deposit match bonuses, free spins, no-deposit bonuses, and bonus packages that cover multiple deposits.

How do I choose the best welcome bonus for me?

To choose the best welcome bonus, consider factors such as the bonus amount, wagering requirements, game contributions, and bonus terms. Pick a bonus that aligns with your playing style and preferences.

What are wagering requirements?

Wagering requirements are conditions that specify how many times you need to wager the bonus amount before you can withdraw any winnings. They are an essential aspect of any welcome bonus.

How do I find the best welcome bonuses in South Africa?

To find the best welcome bonuses in South Africa, compare different online casinos, review their bonus offers, terms, and wagering requirements. You can also refer to our casino review for insights.

