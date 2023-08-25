Video: Ter Stegen Signs New Five-Year Contract At Barcelona

German goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has signed a new five-year contract with Laliga champions Barcelona.

The new deal will tie Ter Stegen to the club till the summer of 2028. His buyout clause is put at 500 million Euros.





The new deal was signed on Friday, at the Spotify Camp Nou office with Barcelona president Joan Laporta present and vice president Rafa Yuste.

Also present during the signing was economic vice president Eduard Romeu, board member Joan Soler and sporting director Anderson Luis de Souza ‘Deco’.

Ter Stegen joined the Blaugrana from Bundesliga outfit Monchengladbach in the summer of 2014 and he is playing his 10th season with the club. He won the last treble with the Blaugrana in 2014/15.

In an interview with BARCA TV, Ter Stegen said he hopes to win more trophies with the club

“I hope over the next five years, we can win more trophies,” Ter Stegen remarked.

“Yeah we are competitive, I think we are trying to be competitive these days. We just started the league and it’s a long way to go till the end of the season to win trophies.”

Ter Stegen has made two appearances for the Catalans in Laliga this season.