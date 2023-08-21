Video: Ter Stegen Hails Barcelona’s Hard Fought Victory Over Cadiz

German goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen has hailed his club Barcelona following their hard fought 2-0 win over Cadiz on Sunday, August 20 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Barcelona endured a nervy 81 minutes of no goals despite numerous chances until Spanish youngster Pedri made it 1-0 in the 82nd minute.

23 year old Spanish forward Ferran Torres subsequently added a second goal in the 94th minute to seal the three points for the Laliga champions.

Ter Stegen pointed out that the victory will boost the team’s conference as they head into the other games.

“We tried to score from the beginning to have peace of mind but it didn’t come,” Ter Stegen was quoted as saying by MARCA

“Conan played a spectacular game. You’re a situation where you’re a little impatient. They took some cards from us that I didn’t see much sense in. These are things that happen. This victory is going to give us a lot.

“I have not appreciated shouting or running because it is not my way of being. He gives me a card for speaking with him respectfully. You should always be able to speak with the referee and he gives you answers the same way. This victory is going to give us a lot of peace of mind. We started off on the right foot in our field.”

Ter Stegen has made two appearances in the 2023/24 Laliga season. Barcelona currently occupy the fifth position on the Laliga table with four points after matchday two.

They play Villarreal next on Sunday, August 27 at the El Madrigal stadium.



