Video: Tennis Star Osaka Welcomes Baby Girl

Four-time Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka has given birth to a baby girl.

The 25-year-old Japanese star and rapper boyfriend Cordae welcomed their first child in Los Angeles and both mother and daughter were doing well, according to People, citing an unnamed source.

The couple said that Osaka was expecting a baby on social media in January. In June, Osaka revealed she was expecting a girl with a princess-themed baby shower.

Osaka said last month that when it came to names, she and Cordae were thinking of something unusual rather than traditional.

Osaka said that 2023 would be a year “full of lessons” adding she planned to return to tennis next year and compete at the 2024 Australian Open in January.

Osaka won her first major tennis crown at the 2018 US Open and then captured the 2019 Australian Open. She followed that with another pair of back-to-back Grand Slam singles titles at the 2020 US Open and 2021 Australian Open.

