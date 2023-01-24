Video: Ten Hag Vows To End Manchester United Trophy Drought

Manchester United head coach, Erik Ten Hag has vowed to end the Red Devil’s trophy drought at Old Trafford during his reign.

The Red Devils are yet to win a trophy since 2017 when they clinched the Europa League title with Jose Mourinho at the helm.

Ten Hag says he will do all it takes to win a trophy for Manchester United.

“It’s the best feeling you can have, winning a trophy,” Sky Sports quoted Ten Hag as saying.

“I had the luck in my career to win some trophies and it’s magnificent, especially for the fans. It’s so great and I think the fans here have some experience, especially the older ones.

“But now it is a period Manchester United didn’t win trophies and it is too long ago. We are aware of that fact and we have to do everything to bring a trophy in.”

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 39 points from 20 games.

Ten Hag will continue his trophy hunt when the Red Devils take on Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, January 25 in a Carabao Cup Semi-final first-leg tie at the City Ground.

By Toju Sote



