Video: Ten Hag: I’m Ready To Unleash Hojlund, Reguilon Against Arsenal

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, has declared that he will unleash Sergio Reguilon and Rasmus Hojlund against Arsenal on Sunday.

In a press conference ahead of the game against Arsenal, Ten Hag said that two players are fit enough for Sunday’s game.

“Yes,” Ten Hag replied when asked about Hojlund’s availability.

“He had a good training week. He’s doing well. Responding well. He will be available for Sunday.”

On Reguilon he added: “Reguilon is here, he trained. Yes [he will be available for Sunday].

“He’s very experienced, played for big clubs, played a lot of games in La Liga and Premier League. He has a very good background. We’ve seen he can play intense football and we are happy. We had a problem with Shaw and Malacia and I think we responded very well to that emergency situation.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.