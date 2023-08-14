Video: Tchouameni Linked To Premier League Club Liverpool

French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a move to Premier League club Liverpool this current summer transfer window.

Tchouameni was impressive for Real Madrid last season and at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where he bagged one goal in seven games.

Liverpool have been in the transfer market to get reinforcements after Jordan Henderson and Fabinho joined Saudi Pro League sides Al Ettifaq and Al Ittihad respectively.

Liverpool lost out on signing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer. The youngster has since joined Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Athletic reports that Real Madrid reportedly are not keen on selling Tchouameni to Liverpool this summer. Tchouameni also doesn’t seem willing to move to England either.

The 23 year old moved from French Ligue 1 side Monaco to Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 signing a six year contract with the club.

He has made one Laliga appearance so far in the 2023/24 season. Los Blancos are currently second on the Laliga table with three points after matchday one.

Liverpool are currently eleventh on the Premier League table with one point after matchday one.

