Video: Szoboslai Thrilled After Scoring First Goal For Liverpool

Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboslai is thrilled after scoring his first goal for Premier League club Liverpool in their 3-0 against Aston Villa on Sunday, September 3 at the Anfield Stadium.

Szoboslai joined the Reds in the just concluded summer transfer window from German outfit RB Leipzig.

Szoboslai scored the opening goal of the game in just the third minute with a thunderous left footed strike.

Poland defender Matty Cash’s own goal after Darwin Nunez’s shot hit the post gave Aston Villa a 2-0 lead in the 22nd minute as Liverpool went into the halftime break with a commanding lead.

Mohammed Salah scored the only goal of the second half in the 55th minute to give the Reds a 3-0 scoreline.

Szoboslai told Liverpoolfc.com he was glad the team got the three points.

“Really happy to hold the three points at home,” Szoboslai said

“Well played, good reactions, I think everybody showed himself again and as a team we did very good. I’m really happy to score my first goal at Anfield. I think couldn’t even wish (for) better.

“To be honest, I said it before, we practised sometimes in the training and I think two weeks ago I had two situations after each other (and) I shoot the ball 50 metres over the goal. Today I was concentrating even more to hit the ball good and to hit the goal. It worked.”