SPORT

Video: Sweden Knockout Japan To Reach Semi-finals

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

Sweden defeated former champions Japan 2-1 to progress into the semi-finals of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup on Friday.

Japan’s defeat to Sweden means there will be a new women’s World Cup winner.

Amanda Ilestedt gave Sweden the lead in the 32nd minute off a goal mouth scrabble after Japan failed to clear their line.

In the 51st minute Sweden went 2-0 up as Filippa Angeldal converted from the penalty spot.

Japan got a penalty of their own on 76 minutes but Riko Ueki hit her effort against the cross bar.

With three minutes left Honoka Hayashi pulled a goal back for Japan which proved to be a consolation strike as Sweden held on to reach a fifth semi-finals at the World Cup.

In the first quarter-finals played on Friday, Spain edged the Netherlands 2-1.

The two remaining quarter-finals, which will be played on Saturday, will see hosts Australia take on France and England will battle Colombia.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Three Big Transfer Deals Were Completed in the Current Transfer Window in the Last Few Days

3 mins ago

Why Liverpool could be the team to end Manchester city dominance in the league this season

16 mins ago

Caicedo: Liverpool Agreeing To Pay £111m Fee for a Player Brighton Bought for $4m Is Outrageous

27 mins ago

ARS vs NFO: Check Out How Arsenal Could Lineup For The EPL Opener On Saturday

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button