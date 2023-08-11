Video: Sweden Knockout Japan To Reach Semi-finals

Sweden defeated former champions Japan 2-1 to progress into the semi-finals of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup on Friday.

Japan’s defeat to Sweden means there will be a new women’s World Cup winner.

Amanda Ilestedt gave Sweden the lead in the 32nd minute off a goal mouth scrabble after Japan failed to clear their line.

In the 51st minute Sweden went 2-0 up as Filippa Angeldal converted from the penalty spot.

Japan got a penalty of their own on 76 minutes but Riko Ueki hit her effort against the cross bar.

With three minutes left Honoka Hayashi pulled a goal back for Japan which proved to be a consolation strike as Sweden held on to reach a fifth semi-finals at the World Cup.

In the first quarter-finals played on Friday, Spain edged the Netherlands 2-1.

The two remaining quarter-finals, which will be played on Saturday, will see hosts Australia take on France and England will battle Colombia.

