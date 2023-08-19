Video: Sweden Beat Australia To Claim 4th World Cup Bronze

Sweden defeated co-hosts Australia 2-0 in the third-place playoffs of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup on Saturday.

The Swedes also won bronze at the 2019 edition in France and have now won it four times (1991, 2011, 2019, 2023).





This year’s World Cup is Australia’s best outing ever after reaching the semi-finals.

In Saturday’s game Fridolina Rolfo gave Sweden the lead in the 30th minute from the penalty spot.

In the 62nd minute Asllani doubled the lead as she volleyed home a well laid pass inside the box.

Meanwhile, the final of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup is between European champions England and Spain.

It is the first time both teams will qualify for the final of the tournament.



