Video: Super Falcons Will Shock Three Lionesses

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Musa Gusau has expressed optimism that the Super Falcons’ impressive run at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand will continue with a win over the Three Lionesses of England in their Round of 16 match at the Brisbane Stadium in Queensland Australia on Monday August 7.

Gusau exclusively told Completesports.com that the Super Falcons are in high spirits and ready to shock the fourth-best women’s national football team in the world and reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time after 24 years. The only time Nigeria reached the quarterfinals was in 1999 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup held in the USA.

“The Super Falcons ranked number 40 in the world, emerged from Group B ahead of better-ranked teams. Though, not many believed that we would emerge from the ‘group of death’ we at the NFF were confident that the team would progress because of the kind of long-term preparations we gave them,” Gusau told Completesports.com.

“England is beatable like the Australians, but Falcons must take advantage of any opportunity that comes their way on Monday in Brisbane. Against Ireland, the girls were conservative because they needed just a draw to qualify. But against England, the game plan will be different. They will play to win and reach the last eight.

“On our part, we shall motivate and give the team all the support they need to beat England. The Super Falcons’ journey at the World Cup will not end with the match against England. I spoke to the team handlers and their optimism of victory will, hopefully, rub off on the girls.”

Super Falcons qualified for the Round of 16 after finishing second in Group B behind co-hosts Australia with an unbeaten record in the group that has the Olympic champions Canada, and Ireland.

By Richard Jideaka Abuja

