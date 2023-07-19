Video: Super Falcons Will Be Tough To Beat In 2023 FIFAW

Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida has reiterated that Canada will find it difficult to overcome the Super Falcons in the opening fixture of the 2023 FIFA Women’s Word Cup.

Recall that the Super Falcons have attended all nine World Cup finals, while Canada have appeared at every tournament since missing the inaugural edition in 1991.

Nigeria’s previous meeting with Canada in April 2022 produced a 2-2 draw, and Babangida in a chat with Completesports.com said that he’s optimistic the Super Falcons will begin their campaign on a high note.

“Canada are a very quality team but they will equally face a more composed and compact side in Super Falcons on Friday.

“We have players who are playing in some of the top clubs in Europe and are exposed to the reality of playing top players in their respective clubs. So I don’t think Canada will have any edge over Nigeria.

“This is a game I believe the Super Falcons can win if they play with a determine heart and mind.”

