Video: Super Falcons To Face Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica In Four-Nation Tournament

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will take part in a four-nation tournament tagged Revelations Cup Mexico.

This was revealed in a press conference held in Mexico today (Wednesday) and published on the Mexico national team’s Twitter handle.

According to organisers of the tournament, it will hold from February 15th to 22nd, 2023.

The tournament will be in a round robin format and the team with the most points will emerge winner.

The Falcons will compete against hosts Mexico

Costa Rica and Colombia in the tournament.

Present at the press conference were Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum and also coaches of Colombia, Costa Rica and Mexico women’s national teams.

Falcons coach Waldrum expressed his delight that the Falcons will come up against top opposition as they prepare for this year’s women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“We are very excited for the invitation to the @RevCupMexico. As an American, I know Mexico and Costa Rica very well, and Colombia is also a big rival. It is an honor to play these matches.

“The way football is played around the world gives our players the opportunity to meet another style of football.

“Women’s football must continue to grow; we need to have more of these tournaments.

“The Revelations Cup Mexico is an opportunity to watch other team’s style. We can learn from Concacaf and South American teams.

“The fans will have the chance to watch national teams they are not used to, and that helps women’s football growth too.”

Waldrum’s Falcons are in Group B with World Cup hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and debutant Republic of Ireland.

Costa Rica and Colombia will also feature at this year’s women’s World Cup which is scheduled to take place from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

It will be the first FIFA Women’s World Cup to have more than one host nation and will be the first to feature the expanded format of 32 teams, from the previous 24.

