Video: Super Falcons Target Third Consecutive Win Against England

European champions Three Lionesses of England and nine-time Africans champions Nigeria’s Super Falcons will clash in the round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

This is the second time England and the Falcons will come face to face in the senior women’s World Cup.

To get to the knockout stage, the Super Falcons finished second in Group B behind Australia and ahead of Olympic champions Canada and debutant Republic of Ireland.

After holding Canada to a goalless draw, the Super Falcons shocked Australia 3-2 before settling for another goalless draw with Ireland.

For England, it was three wins out of three in Group D which had 1999 World Cup runners-up China, Denmark and Haiti.

Ahead of Monday’s fixture, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI takes a look at how the Super Falcons have fared in their previous three meetings with England.

The Super Falcons first meeting with England was in the group stage of the 1995 edition of the FIFA women’s World Cup in Sweden.

While it was a second appearance for the Super Falcons at the 1995 World Cup (they made their debut at the first tournament in 1991 in China) it was a debut outing for the English women’s team.

It was the final group game for both teams with England edging the Super Falcons 3-2, thanks to a brace from Karen Farley and a goal from Karen Walker.

Adaku Okoroafor and Rita Nwadike were the scorers for the Nigerians.

After the group game tie in 1995 England hosted the Super Falcons in an international friendly game on 23 July 2002 at Carrow Road, Norwich City FC.

The Super Falcons avenged their loss in 1995 as they emerged 1-0 winners thanks to skipper Florence Omagbemi’s strike.

On 22 April 2004 England hosted the Super Falcons in another international friendly game which took place inside the Madejski Stadium, Reading FC.

In front of over 4000 fans the Super Falcons thrashed England 3-0 with Perpetual Nkwocha bagging a brace while Nwadike also got on the score sheet.

Meanwhile, the winner between the Super Falcons and England will take on Jamaica or Colombia in the quarter-finals.



