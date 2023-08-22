Video: Super Falcons Star Ucheibe Hosted By Abia Governor After Impressive World Cup Display

Super Falcons midfielder Christy Ucheibe was hosted by the Abia State Govenor Mr Alex Otti following her exploits at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Ucheibe presented her jersey to the Govenor and his wife Mrs Priscilla Otti during the visit.

The Super Falcons bowed in the last 16 at the recently concluded FIFA Women’s World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The nine-time African lost 4-2 on penalties to the Three Lionesses of England.

Ucheibe raved about the meeting with the governor on her Instagram handle.

“Exciting day in the heart of all the Abians worldwide.Am thankful to God for making it a success to meet with his excellency Govenor Alex Otti and his wonderful wife Mrs Priscilla for the huge warm reception at the governor’s mansion in Isialangwa Abia State.

“Want to say a very big thank you to all who took part in the visit for making it a reality. The people of Abia State, your love and support means the world to me, am truly grateful to have the opportunity to inspire athletes across our great state abia and the whole world. God’s own state Proudly Abian,” she posted.

Ucheibe made four appearances for the Super Falcons at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.