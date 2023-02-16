Video: Super Falcons Need Winning DNA Before 2023 Women’

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has called on the Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum to start imbibing a winning mentality on the team before the start of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup slated for New Zealand and Australia.

Rufai stated this on the backdrop of the team’s -0 to Mexico in their first game at the 2023 Revelations Cup in the early hours of Thursday,

The Falcons have now lost six straight games with their last win coming against Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

In a chat with Completesports.com, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner said that the Super Falcons needs a victory to restore that confidence back to the squad.

“It’s a bit sad that the Super Falcons lost against Mexico at the 2023 Revelations Cup. Yes, this may have a psychological effect on the players but on the other hand, this may just be a blessing in disguise for the team.

“Waldrum must ensure he helps the team claim a victory to at least boast the morale of the players.

“Perhaps they can start by winning their next game against Colombia on Saturday and that can just kickstart a great winning spirit among the players before the Women’s World Cup.”

