Video: Super Falcons Must Focus On 2024 Olympic Games

Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida has advised the Super Falcons to forget about the 2023 Women’s World Cup and focus on how the team will qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Recall that Nigeria were eliminated from the round of 16 of the competition after losing to the Three Lions of England on penalty shootouts.

Super Falcons is expected to face Ethiopia in the second round of the qualifiers, which will hold between October 23-31, 2023.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Babangida said that the Super Falcons can still rewrite history if they qualify for the Olympic games.

“This is not the time for the players to start picking up faults but an opportunity for them to reaccess themselves ahead of the Olympic Games qualifiers.

“They must forget about the 2023 Women’s World Cup and focus on how they will beat Ethiopia to qualify for the Games. Then they can think of rewriting history for Nigeria.”

Africa will be represented by two countries in the women’s football event at the 2024 Olympic Games which will be staged in Paris, France.

