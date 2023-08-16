Video: Super Falcons Midfielder Set To Join Juventus

Super Falcons midfielder Jennifer Echegini is set to join Italian club Juventus.

Echegini, who was part of Super Falcons squad to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has travelled to Italy to conclude negotiations with the Bianconeri.

The versatile midfielder was formerly in the books of American club, Florida State Seminoles.

The move will make her the first Nigerian to play for Juventus Ladies.

The 22-year-old made three appearances for the Super Falcons in Australia and New Zealand.

Juventus are five-time league winners. They finished second behind AS Roma last season.

The Turin club will compete in the UEFA Women’s Champions League next season.

