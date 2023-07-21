Video: Super Falcons Hold Canada To Draw

Nigeria’s Super Falcons held Canada to a 0-0 draw in their Group B opener at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The result means after three meetings, the Super Falcons are still unbeaten against Canada at the women’s World Cup (one win and two draws).

Chiamaka Nnadozie, who was the busiest of the two goalkeepers, saved a penalty early in the second half.



The Falcons had to play the dying minutes of the game with 10 players after Deborah Abiodun was sent off for a dangerous foul.

It was a game that saw Canada dominate throughout Canada he encounter but could not break down the Falcons.

Up next for the Falcons is a tough game against hosts Australia on Thursday July 27.



The Australians got their campaign off to a 1-0 win against debutant Republic of Ireland.

First attempt at goal went to Christine Sinclair in the ninth minute but her curler went just wore off target.

In the 23rd minute Ifeoma Onumonu had the Super Falcons first opportunity but saw her shot parried away for a corner.

Canada went close on 29 minutes but Jordyn Huitema could not direct her header from a cross towards goal.

On 33 minutes Deborah Abiodun tried a shot from just outside the box after the Canadians cleared a corner but her effort went just over the bar.

With three minutes left in the first half Chiamaka Nnadozie was called to action as she came out to claim a dangerous cross.



In the 50th minute Nnadozie stopped Sinclair’s penalty after the veteran player was fouled by Francisca Ordega.

The Canadians went close again seven minutes later but Adriana Leon’s clever free-kick missed the target.

Canada continued to surge forward and almost scored but Nnadozie stopped a left-foot strike.

Substitute Uchenna Kanu connected with a cross from Onumonu which the keeper saved from close range but the flag went off for offside.

With five minutes left Tosin Demehin made a timely block to deny a goal bound shot.

In the 98th minute Abiodun was shown a straight card after consultation with VAR for a bad tackle.

By James Agberebi

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.