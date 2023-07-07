SPORT

Video: Super Falcons Get Easy Opponents –

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 days ago
0 370 1 minute read

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have been handed an easy draw in the qualifers for the 2024 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

Randy Waldrum’s side will face minnows Sao Tome and Principe in the first round.

The West Africans will come up against either Cape Verde or Liberia in the second round if they scale through the hurdle.

Read Also: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Group Opponent Ireland Lose 3-0 To France In Friendly Game

The winner of the tie will qualify for Morocco 2024.

Morocco by virtue of being hosts, will not engage in the qualifiers that are set for August this year.

Reigning champions, South Africa along with 3rd place finishers, Zambia will only engage in the qualifiers during the second round.

The Super Falcons finished fourth at the last edition of the WAFCON also hosted by Morocco.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 days ago
0 370 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Top 5 Players With Most Touches in The Premier League – 2022/23

6 mins ago

OPINION: Thiago’s Quality Still Makes Him Valuable To Liverpool Despite His Injury Record

16 mins ago

Ramos, Hojlund, and 3 Other Strikers Manchester United Could Sign This Summer

29 mins ago

Messi Vs CR7 Vs Neymar: Which Superstar Had the Best Goal and Assist Record After 700 Career Games?

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button