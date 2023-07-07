Video: Super Falcons Get Easy Opponents

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have been handed an easy draw in the qualifers for the 2024 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

Randy Waldrum’s side will face minnows Sao Tome and Principe in the first round.

The West Africans will come up against either Cape Verde or Liberia in the second round if they scale through the hurdle.

The winner of the tie will qualify for Morocco 2024.

Morocco by virtue of being hosts, will not engage in the qualifiers that are set for August this year.

Reigning champions, South Africa along with 3rd place finishers, Zambia will only engage in the qualifiers during the second round.

The Super Falcons finished fourth at the last edition of the WAFCON also hosted by Morocco.

