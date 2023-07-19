Video: Super Falcons Focused On Canada Game,

Ahead of the commencement of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has insisted that the team is focused on getting a positive result against Canada and not distracted by the bonus row issue with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Recall that the team will face Canada on Friday in their opening match before tackling Australia and Republic of Ireland respectively.

In an interview with Reuters after Wednesday’s training, Waldrum stated that the players have promised not to discuss about the bonus saga but to concentrate on the task at hand.

“We will be there. All of that transpired before we came and I think the team, once we all arrived here, have just focused on Canada,” Waldrum told .

“We met about it the first night we arrived, and at that point, we all just agreed not to continue to discuss it, not let it be out there and that we’re here to do a job.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.