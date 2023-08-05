SPORT

Video: Super Falcons Can’t Stop England From Winning 20

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 27 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read

Former England international, Karen Carney has insisted that the Super Falcons can’t stop the Lioness from winning the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Recall that England face Nigeria in the last-16 on Monday, after wrapping up the group stage with an emphatic 6-1 victory against China.

MSport

Speaking at an event with Powerleague ahead of hosting a series of free football training sessions for young female players at Shepherds Bush on August 16, Carney said she felt more confident about England’s chances following the win over China.

‘I definitely think that England can win the World Cup and I’m even more confident now after the China performance.

‘There’s a big belief in the England squad now that they can go all the way. I think we have to get behind them and push them to achieve something special.

‘Tournament football is all about peaking at the right time and we have already seen some big teams exit the tournament. I think England have plenty more gears in them.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 27 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Chelsea new goalkeeper Robert Sanchez trains for the first time at Cobham center (photos)

12 mins ago

MNU 3-1 LEN: Best Players from Man United’s 3-1 win over Lens as they end their three game losing Streak

25 mins ago

Video: Pre-Season Friendly: Bassey Scores Winner In Fulham’s Win Against Hoffenheim

27 mins ago

Four Decent Central Midfielders Chelsea Should Target As An Alternative To Caicedo

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button