Video: Super Falcons Battle Ready To Face England –Waldr

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum, has insisted that his team is battle ready to face England in the Round of 16 of the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The encounter is billed for the Lang Park, Brisbane on Monday, July 7.

The Three Lionesses booked a date with the Super Falcons after finishing top of Group D.

It will be the first-ever meeting between both teams.

However, in a chat with AFP, Waldrum stated that the Super Falcons is destined for something special at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“I just feel like they all believe we are destined for something special at this World Cup,” Waldrum told AFP.

“Our journey is not over and we will be very, very well prepared for whoever we play next week.”

