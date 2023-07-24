SPORT

Video: Super Eagles Star Reduces Own Fuel Station’s Pump Price

Super Eagles winger, Ahmed Musa has won the hearts of many Nigerians after he announced a reduction in the price of petrol in his own filling station.

It will be recalled that few days after Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced an increase of the petrol pump price to N617 per litre.

However the professional footballer made the announcement on his verified twitter page.

Via Twitter, Musa declares, “Fuel ⛽️ #580 @MYCA -7 Filling Station Kano 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️,” sparking excitement among Nigerians.

One Twitter user, Scala @lakaas123, excitedly enquired How manage Alhaji? N580 in Kano when not in Lagos? Are you whining us?” to which Musa replies, “That is what me I decide to sell my own 🤷‍♂️.”

In 2018, he purchased a filling station and was pictured personally filling up a tricycle.

 

He also owns a sports and fitness centre – which also features all-weather football pitches – in the northern region of Nigeria.

