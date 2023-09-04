Video: Super Eagles Open Camp For Sao Tome And Principe Wednesday

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will begin preparation for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe in Uyo on Wednesday.

The Group A encounter is slated for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Saturday, September 10.

Head coach Jose Peseiro unveiled his 23-man squad for the game on Sunday.

Three new players; Jordan Torunarigha, Gift Orban and Victor Boniface were named in the squad.

Nigeria, on 12 points from their previous five matches, are already guaranteed a place in the finals, but must earn at least a point to be sure of topping the group ahead of second-placed Guinea Bissau, who are on 10 points and play at home to Sierra Leone in Bissau.

The Super Eagles pummeled the Falcons 10-0 when both teams met in the reverse fixture last November.

Cote d’Ivoire will host the competition from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

By Adeboye Amosu