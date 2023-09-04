SPORT

Video: Super Eagles Open Camp For Sao Tome And Principe Wednesday –

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will begin preparation for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe in Uyo on Wednesday.

The Group A encounter is slated for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Saturday, September 10.

Head coach Jose Peseiro unveiled his 23-man squad for the game on Sunday.

Three new players; Jordan Torunarigha, Gift Orban and Victor Boniface were named in the squad.

Nigeria, on 12 points from their previous five matches, are already guaranteed a place in the finals, but must earn at least a point to be sure of topping the group ahead of second-placed Guinea Bissau, who are on 10 points and play at home to Sierra Leone in Bissau.

The Super Eagles pummeled the Falcons 10-0 when both teams met in the reverse fixture last November.

Cote d’Ivoire will host the competition from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

By Adeboye Amosu

