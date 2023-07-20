Video: Super Eagles Maintain 39th Position In Latest FIFA Ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles maintained number 39 in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola world ranking.

The latest ranking was published on FIFA’s website on Thursday, July 20.

In Africa, the Super Eagles retain sixth position behind with Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt in first, second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Lesotho, group opponents of the Super Eagles in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, are the only team that moved up in the ranking as they are climb to 151.

While South Africa and Zimbabwe dropped to 63 and 125 respectively, Benin Republic remained at 93 and Rwanda maintained 139.

There are no changes at all in the top ten, which is made up solely of European and South American teams.

World champions Argentina (1st) remain at the top of the pile, with the other two podium places occupied by France (2nd) and Brazil (3rd), closely followed by England (4th), Belgium (5th) and Croatia (6th).

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 21 September.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.