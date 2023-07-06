Video: Super Eagles Goalkeeper Welcomes Baby Boy With Partner

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Victor Sochima has welcomed a bouncing baby boy with his partner, Juliet.

The good news was shared on the social media.

“All thanks to God for safe delivery…Sochima Victor Jnr is here,” Sochima wrote.

The Rivers United goalie has been named in the Super Eagles’ squad for the last three 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone.

The shot stopper is expected to be in goal for Rivers United in the Naija Super 8 tournament in Lagos.

He featured prominently for the Port Harcourt club in the Nigeria Premier League, and CAF Confederation Cup last season.

