Video: Super Eagles Can Lift 2023 AFCON Title –Ugbade

Former Nigerian international, Nduka Ugbade has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles can win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that the last time the team won the AFCON was in 2013 under late Super Eagles coach, Stephen Keshi, where Nigeria defeated Burkina Faso 1-0 in the final to lift the trophy.

However, in an interview with Completesports.com, Ugbade stated that he’s not just worried about about the team winning the trophy but that they must be outstanding in every game.

“If you observe you will understand that this team has been together for like six years or so and there is possibility that they will be able to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

“But then, my concern is can the team be outstanding in every game that they play and maintain such level till the end of the last match.”

By Augustine Akhilomen

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.