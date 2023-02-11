Video: Super Eagles Boss, Peseiro Joins Nigeria Football Coaches Association

Super Eagles helmsman, Jose Peseiro is now officially a member of Nigeria Football Coaches Association.

The Portuguese announced the news via the social media.

“Honoured to have received the Diploma given by the Nigeria Football Coaches Association and to have become officially a member.🇳🇬,” Peseiro wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The 62-year-old was presented with his certificate in Abuja by the president of the association, Ladan Bosso, who is also the head coach of Nigeria’s U-20 side, the Flying Eagles.

Peseiro was appointed Super Eagles head coach in May, 2022.

His next assignment with the Super Eagles will be the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Guinea Bissau-Bissau next month.

