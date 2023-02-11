SPORT

Video: Super Eagles Boss, Peseiro Joins Nigeria Football Coaches Association –

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles helmsman, Jose Peseiro is now officially a member of Nigeria Football Coaches Association.

The Portuguese announced the news via the social media.

Mega Millions Naija

“Honoured to have received the Diploma given by the Nigeria Football Coaches Association and to have become officially a member.🇳🇬,” Peseiro wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Read Also: CAFCC: Nigerian Ambassador Assures Rivers United Of Total Support In Congo

The 62-year-old was presented with his certificate in Abuja by the president of the association, Ladan Bosso, who is also the head coach of Nigeria’s U-20 side, the Flying Eagles.

Peseiro was appointed Super Eagles head coach in May, 2022.

His next assignment with the Super Eagles will be the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Guinea Bissau-Bissau next month.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

‘I will not go, I’m staying here’ – Silva tells Reece James after extending his contract

7 mins ago

Ballon D’Or 2023: Ranking the top 5 favorites

16 mins ago

The Possible Reason Why Bellingham Wants To Snub Chelsea And Real Madrid For Liverpool Next Summer

24 mins ago

Current Laliga Table & Match Review Ahead Of Today’s Matches

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button